Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Saudi Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri may be blamed by his government for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to reports.

It’s reported al-Assiri is the likely fall guy and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will say al-Assiri either “misunderstood” directions to interrogate and possibly render Khashoggi or botched or went rogue in torturing, murdering and dismembering Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Here’s what you need to know about two-star Saudi general al-Assiri:

1. Reports say Saudi Intelligence Deputy Chief Maj. Gen. al-Assiri May be the Scapegoat to Take the Fall for Khashoggi Murder

The Daily Beast first reported the Saudi plan to pin the grisly torture, murder and dismemberment of the American resident and columnist for The Washington Post Khashoggi on a fall guy.

The rogue narrative would align with Pres. Donald Trump’s assertion that it was perhaps “rogue killers” responsible for Khashoggi’s death.

It’s reported that the story will be al-Assiri got the go-ahead from bin Salman to interrogate Khashoggi but that al-Assiri went too far or misunderstood his brief.

The Saudi’s maintained from the beginning it had nothing to do with the disappearance or death of Khashoggi.

The general was the reported point person for the Trump camp and the Crown Prince during the 2016 presidential election.

2. Military Spokesman for the Saudi-Led War on Yemen in 2015, Where Human Rights Watch Found Attacks That Took Civilian Lives Violated Humanitarian Law, al-Assiri Said Civilians Should Have Left Targeted Cities

In 2015, U.S.-backed Saudi-led airstrikes in the northern Yemen city of Saada claimed the lives of scores of civilians including 27 members of one family, 17 children among the killed. Human Rights Watch found that airstrikes hit markets, an empty school and a busy gas station. The attacks violated “the laws of war.”

Assiri said residents had been warned to clear out.

“Starting today and as you all remember we have declared through media platforms and through the leaflets that were dropped on [Marran and Saada], and prior warnings to Yemeni civilians in those two cities, to get away from those cities where operations will take place. This warning will end at 7 p.m. today and coalitions forces will immediately respond to the actions of these militias that targeted the security and safety of the Saudi citizens from now and until the objectives of this operation are reached.”

“We have also declared Saada and Marran as military targets loyal to the Houthi militias and as a result the operations will cover the whole area of those two cities and thus we repeat our call to the civilians to stay away from these groups, and leave the areas under Houthi control or where the Houthis are taking shelter,” he said.

The statement was called the May declaration and it was widely condemned because as Human Rights Watch said, the warning came after attacks with entire cites targeted.

A year later, al-Assiri said the rules of engagement had changed: anyone “close to the border, you are killed.”

And in 2016, he denied reports that Yemeni citizens were starving and if they were, it was not Saudi soldiers responsible.

3. In 2017, Activists Tried to Make a ‘Citizens Arrest’ of Al-Assiri in London

In the winter of 2017, as Saudi spokesman on the war in Yemen, Al-Assiri struck one protester and “gave others the middle finger in London after they attempted to perform a citizen’s arrest.”

Activists protested outside the Saudi embassy calling al-Assiri a war criminal. One tried to place the general close to bin Salman under a ‘citizens arrest.’ It was reported, and recorded, that al-Assiri slapped the protester’s hand away and as he was being escorted into the embassy turned and shouted and swore at protesters giving the middle finder and a thumbs-down.

Saudi security first tackled the protester but he made his way to al-Assiri. It was reported activist shouted “‘child killer’ in both Arabic and English” at al-Assiri.

This year, al-Assiri claimed the Saudi’s have had one goal in Yemen: stability.

4. After Repeated & Vehement Denials, an About-Face From the Saudis Was Reported to be Coming. Meanwhile, One Member of the Alleged Khashoggi Murder Squad Was Killed in a Car Accident

Lt. Mashal Saad al-Bostani recently died in an car accident. He belonged to the 15 members of the squad which allegedly murdered Khashoggi. According to the NYtimes, Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri might be blamed for the murder. Both are air force officers. pic.twitter.com/x1juB9Huqa — Goetz Kluge (@Bonnetmaker) October 18, 2018

CNN reported Monday afternoon that the Saudi government was preparing a report saying Khashoggi was killed as a result of an unapproved interrogation gone wrong. This report followed Trump’s tweet about said he’d spoken to the Crown Prince Mohammed who “firmly denies” any involvement.

Authorities in Turkey have said all along that journalist Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, was reported murdered inside the consulate in Istanbul. State-run Turkish TV aired video and images it says shows a 15-member Saudi “assassination team” arriving in Istanbul the day Khashoggi vanished.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident since 2017 and columnist for The Washington Post went to the consulate Oct. 2 for documents he needed to marry. He was accompanied by his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. Cengiz said Khashoggi went in and never came out.

Khashoggi, who self-exiled from Saudi Arabia and was living in Washington D.C., traveled to Turkey in September.

The Middle East Eye reported Saturday that a senior Turkish police official said Khashoggi was “brutally tortured, killed and cut into pieces” inside the consulate after visiting the building on 2 October,” adding that “Everything was videotaped to prove the mission had been accomplished and the tape was taken out of the country.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said Monday the State Department has seen “conflicting reports on the safety and whereabouts” of Khashoggi adding that the U.S. is concerned and has spoken with “the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through diplomatic channels about this matter” and Pompeo called on the Saudis to “support a thorough investigation of Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation.”

A week after his disappearance, The Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence intercepted correspondence between Saudi officials where a scheme to capture Khashoggi was planned. The Saudi’s were “laying in wait …” and reportedly planned to “arrest and interrogate Khashoggi or to kill him, or if the U.S. warned Khashoggi that he was a target,” the Post reported.

TRT reported the video and images show a Saudi team arrive the day Khashoggi vanished on two private flights into Istanbul, travel to the consulate and hours later, leave on the same flights.

The Irish Times reported a Turkish official identified a number of the men said to be Saudi officials and agents including one man identified as “an autopsy expert, presumably there to help dismember the body,” the official told The Irish Times.

One member of the murder team, Lt. Mashal Saad al-Bostani, died in a “suspicious” car accident in Riyadh, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News reported.

5. Khashoggi’s Last Column Was About the ‘Uninformed’ Arab World & a Free Press

1. Controversial : #Saudi King had one of his sons killed when delivered of a slave girl – the reason? The child was black (of colour) Years later, another person of colour looks like being sacrificed to save #SaudiArabia Clown Prince in #Khashoggi case, General Ahmed al-Assiri — Saudi_Bodyguard (@Saudi_Bodyguard) October 19, 2018

Khashoggi wrote in his last column, which was set to The Washington Post the day after his disappearance by a colleague. The Post held out hope but finally, on Oct. 17, ran the column where the longtime journalist wrote press censorship in the Arab world left citizens ill and un-informed and he said the international community did little to fight back against censorship.

“In his last Post column before his disappearance, Jamal Khashoggi wrote about the Arab world’s need for a free press,” the Post tweeted.

Karen Attiah, who edited Jamal Khashoggi's final piece in the Washington Post, says the Saudi journalist's last column highlighted what he cared about most: Bringing freedom of expression to the Arab world https://t.co/04NiLSJKN2 pic.twitter.com/Ab1z9qiFxY — CNN International (@cnni) October 18, 2018

“I tear up as I read the last column Jamal Khashoggi wrote, just posted, airing the view that he was murdered for: that the Arab world needs a free press. RIP, brave Jamal, and your death proves the point you argued in life.”

I tear up as I read the last column Jamal Khashoggi wrote, just posted, airing the view that he was murdered for: that the Arab world needs a free press. RIP, brave Jamal, and your death proves the point you argued in life https://t.co/BiZsnQLAc4 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 18, 2018

“What the Arab world needs most is a free press,” were among Khashoggi’s last written words as a journalist.

READ NEXT: Jamal Khashoggi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know