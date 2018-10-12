Hurricane Michael: Before & After Photos of Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach, Florida was left devastated from Hurricane Michael. Here are some before and after photos showing just how catastrophic the damage from the storm was in some Florida regions.

The image below is from the NOAA:

Unbelievable before and after of Mexico Beach, Fl. pic.twitter.com/f3lQaRPGyc — Josh Cascio Fox13 (@joshcascio) October 12, 2018

Another Before and After set showing the beach:

Before and after from Mexico Beach, FL. Notice structure in blue totally gone in after image. Put together through videos on this FB page. #HurricaneMichael #Michael https://t.co/2NfG2A0Iwu pic.twitter.com/viKcHsUsIJ — Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) October 10, 2018

This before-and-after shows a beach cottage that was destroyed by the storm:

My wife’s family has had a beach cottage at #MexicoBeach for over 50 years. Thankful for great memories. Praying for those who lost homes, livelihood, and worse in this storm. In the before and after pictures, their home was the one on the left, red roof. Only rubble now. pic.twitter.com/P73JDXWnTG — Eric Bradley (@uganole) October 12, 2018

On Twitter, Mark Taylor showed a before and after of his former home in Mexico Beach, with a slab being all that is now left:

The before and after of our former home in Mexico Beach.

The slab in the middle of bottom right photo is all that is left. pic.twitter.com/D86V1FslGw — Mark Taylor (@marktwx) October 11, 2018

Toucan’s was one of the locations on Mexico Beach that was confirmed destroyed.

Thanks to Scott Fuller for these before and after pics from Mexico Beach, FL. pic.twitter.com/vILSAivGPd — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) October 11, 2018

This photo has a perspective of Toucan’s closer to the after photo above:

This photo comparing Google Maps and NOAA gives a startling look at how devastating the hurricane was:

Here you can see how a marina was affected:

This is a before-and-after shot in front of Mango Marley’s:

Before and after of Mango Marley's in Mexico Beach.

After picture from the NYT and is from right in front of Mango Marley's.

Before is from Google maps. Everything along this road is gone or damaged beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/K7tMdCti5x — Mr. G R (@Subvetnuc) October 11, 2018

Art Medlock shared these before and after photos on Facebook from 203 8th Street in Mexico Beach:

Fox 59 detailed some of the damage from teh hurricane. Many houses in the northern section of Mexico Beach are gone from Hurricane Michael, near where the canal and marina start. A pier is gone, and you can see debris from homes in the canal in some images provided by NOAA. Boat moorings are gone, and many houses are gone beteeen 37th and 32nd streets.

However, the El Governor Hotel is still standing, but many buildings around it are gone. The El Governor RV park across Highway 98 did not fare as well and is now full of house fragments. Toucan’s is gone, and parts of Highway 98 are covered in sand.

The toll is devastating.

If you would like to help survivors, you can donate here.