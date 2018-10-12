Hurricane Michael: Before & After Photos of Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach, Florida was left devastated from Hurricane Michael. Here are some before and after photos showing just how catastrophic the damage from the storm was in some Florida regions.
The image below is from the NOAA:
Another Before and After set showing the beach:
This before-and-after shows a beach cottage that was destroyed by the storm:
On Twitter, Mark Taylor showed a before and after of his former home in Mexico Beach, with a slab being all that is now left:
Toucan’s was one of the locations on Mexico Beach that was confirmed destroyed.
This photo has a perspective of Toucan’s closer to the after photo above:
This photo comparing Google Maps and NOAA gives a startling look at how devastating the hurricane was:
Here you can see how a marina was affected:
This is a before-and-after shot in front of Mango Marley’s:
Art Medlock shared these before and after photos on Facebook from 203 8th Street in Mexico Beach:
Fox 59 detailed some of the damage from teh hurricane. Many houses in the northern section of Mexico Beach are gone from Hurricane Michael, near where the canal and marina start. A pier is gone, and you can see debris from homes in the canal in some images provided by NOAA. Boat moorings are gone, and many houses are gone beteeen 37th and 32nd streets.
However, the El Governor Hotel is still standing, but many buildings around it are gone. The El Governor RV park across Highway 98 did not fare as well and is now full of house fragments. Toucan’s is gone, and parts of Highway 98 are covered in sand.
The toll is devastating.
If you would like to help survivors, you can donate here.
