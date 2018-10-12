Nikki Fiske: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nikki Fiske has been an elementary school educator for decades and taught many hundreds of children over the years, but her memories of Trump Administration senior official Stephen Miller are clear. And she shared them with The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, the San Diego Unified School District has placed the teacher on “home assignment,” according to the San Diego Times Union while it considers her future.

Fiske shared details of Miller’s habits as an 8-year-old including that he ate glue.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fiske Likened Miller to ‘Pig Pen’ From the Peanuts Comic Strip & Called Him a ‘Loner’

The Hollywood Reporter, whose online publication features what appears to be perhaps an excerpt, adding the story was first published on Oct. 10 in its magazine, has a first-person account from Fiske, as told to one of its reporters:

“I can still picture him sitting in my classroom. Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8. I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk — he always had stuff mashed up in there. He was a strange dude. I remember he would take a bottle of glue — we didn’t have glue sticks in those days — and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it. I remember being concerned about him — not academically. He was OK with that, though I could never read his handwriting. But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time. At the end of the year, I wrote all my concerns — and I had a lot of them — in his school record. When the school principal had a conference with Stephen’s parents, the parents were horrified. So the principal took some white-out and blanked out all my comments. I wish I could remember what I wrote, but this was 25 years ago. I’ve taught a lot of third-graders since then. Of course, Stephen wasn’t political then — it wasn’t until later that he started to make waves.”

2. Fiske Works for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. She Was Sent Home While it Decides Her Fate

According to her Facebook profile and the school’s website, Fiske, 72, works at Franklin Elementary School. As of Friday, she is still listed as a third-grade teacher on the school’s staff page.

The school has a anti-bullying policy in place since 2011. Some on social media and elsewhere say Fiske’s disclosures amount to bullying.

Following her comments to the Hollywood Reporter, the San Diego Times Union reported that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed the longtime teacher on “home assignment” as a decision is made on what to do. It’s against policy to disclose information about a student.

People have also been highly critical of the Hollywood Reporter for running the piece. And for the reporter to whom Fiske spoke, Benjamin Svetkey.

Hard to choose who's the worst offender here – you for deciding to put this 'story' together, or teacher Nikki Fiske for cooperating and revealing any of this information about a child once in her care. What a rotten human being this 'teacher' is. — Robert Yetman (@robertyetman) October 10, 2018

According to the Times Union, she’s a registered Democrat.

3. Fiske’s Facebook Page, Which is Private, Includes a Post She Shared Which Allows Comments & People Are Commenting. Even Folks Who Are Not Fans of Miller Are Angry. But Not Everyone

There are around 20 comments and many include derogatory and expletive-laden language. And while a number appear to be from people who are supportive of Trump and Miller, a number say that while they are not Miller fans, they’re teachers and found her comments about Miller as a boy unacceptable: “…the way you disclosed confidential information about your former student Stephen Miller reflects a total lack of professional integrity on your part. You should be ashamed of yourself…”

“Ms. Fiske, I come from a family of teachers. They would rarely, if ever, discuss their students with family members, much less the national media. If they did they were always certain not to use the child’s name. It would not have occurred to them to do so because that would have been unethical and they have high values. I have far greater concerns with you as an educator than I do with the fact that Stephen Miller ate glue off his arm in the third grade.”

“Shame on you Parents sent their Children to you to teach and you make fun of them. Any child you may teach today has the possibility that you will bully them decades later.”

“I’m no fan of Stephen Miller but what kind of educator takes to the press to drag a former student for being a “loner”. Those are the kids that need the most help and compassion, not ridicule.”

I hate hate hate Stephen Miller but fuck Nikki Fiske, his third grade teacher, for this. Nikki Fiske is garbage https://t.co/qZyPvTm4W3 — Dan Rouse 🏳️‍🌈 (@dsrouse) October 11, 2018

“I hate hate hate Stephen Miller but fu*k Nikki Fiske, his third grade teacher, for this. Nikki Fiske is garbage.”

Stephen Miller's third-grade teacher: "He was a loner" and he ate glue https://t.co/nD97s9N50v pic.twitter.com/Gp3Uy9G0iJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2018

In response to a Twitter user who said Fiske should be ashamed, there’s this comment:

“Why should she be ashamed? She’s not a priest or a doctor. Is she required to take her observations to the grave? She is describing someone who showed highly unusual, aberrant behaviour at a young age. Ironically, now SM is a man making decisions that do hurt children.”

4. Originally From New York, Fiske Studied at Rutgers University, Loyala Marymount University & the City University of New York

According to her Facebook page, Fiske studied at City College of New York, Rutgers University, and Loyola Marymount University. She attended the Bronx High School of Science.

She’s been living in southern California for decades. She has a grown son and daughter, according to her Facebook.

5. A Native Southern California, as a Teen, Miller Became a Conservative Voice

Miller, 33, was born in Santa Monica to a Jewish family “whose ancestors fled persecution in what is now Belarus. His family was liberal-leaning, but Miller says he became a stalwart conservative at an early age,” it was reported by Business Insider.

When he was 16, he wrote that “Osama Bin Laden would feel very welcome at Santa Monica High School” in a letter to the editor, saying generally the student body had an anti-war attitude. Not long after, BI reported, Miller became a regular voice on conservative talk radio.