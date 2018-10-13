Oscar Cisco: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

He called himself Jose Rosales. He said he was there to volunteer. And to donate money. He was joined by another young man, who called himself Ahmahd Sadia. They said they were members of the Northern Arizona University Communist party. They said the group was not official but held meetings. They had around $39 in cash to donate to the campaign of Rep. Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat representing Arizona’s first district. They wanted a receipt. When told to fill out paperwork and then were informed receipts were sent via email, “Rosales” crossed out an email address and filled in another. That’s when O’Halleran’s campaign finance director became suspicious.

“Rosales” is Oscar Cisco, a young Republican working for the Arizona GOP. The other young man has not yet been identified. Though when Lindsay Coleman went to GOP headquarters in Flagstaff to return the money which she said was donated illegally, she met “Rosales” there. Actually Oscar Cisco.

The Guardian reported, Cisco and another man attempted to set up O’Halleran. The plan seemingly was to have the campaign on record taking cash from young communists. The plot failed however when Coleman did her job.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Using Hispanic & Middle Eastern Fake Names, With a Jar of Small Bills & a Claim to be Members of the Communist Party, Cisco & Another Arizona GOP Operative Tried to Set-Up Democrat Tom O’Halleran

Thursday, two young members of the Arizona GOP, posing as Communists and using fake names, one a Hispanic name and the other a Middle Eastern name, appear to have tried to set up Rep. Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat seeking a second term in Congress, by offering a cash donation claiming they were members of a college Communist group.

The two were discovered however and the O’Halleran camp returned the just under $40 in cash to the GOP office in Flagstaff where one of the two was outed. Staff at the Republican office were told that what they had done would be reported as it’s illegal to make false statements related to campaign donations.

The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs reported that two young guys who said their names were Jose Rosales and Ahmahd Sadia went to the O’Halleran campaign headquarters to sign up and give a donation, which amounted to around $39 in small bills and coins in a jar. “Rosales” and “Sadia” were required to fill out contribution paperwork. It was then they identified themselves members of the Northern Arizona University Communist party. Requiring a receipt and then tld receipts were emailed, “Rosales” crossed out one email address on the paper and added another email address.

Later, O’Halleran campaign finance director Coleman took the money and drove to GOP headquarters.

2. Recorded & Posted to YouTube, O’Halleran’s Campaign Finance Director Returns the Donation to the GOP & Finds Oscar Cisco

The video begins recording as Coleman enters the GOP office.

“Do you have two young Republican named Ahmad or Jose,” Coleman asks a person sitting at a desk.

“I don’t think so,” the individual says.

“OK, well I’m here because two young gentlemen …right here,” Coleman points as one of the guys, who is now identified as ‘Oscar,’ appears from a closed-door room.

Coleman goes on to say the person named Oscar, who said he was Jose Rosales, and the other young man, tried to make a donation to the O’Halleran campaign. Oscar disappears quickly into the room and closes the door.

“And Oscar who gave a donation under the name Jose, which I might also add is illegal to falsify contribution information to the FEC (Federal Elections Commission), made this donation of cash …”

She says she’s there to “return it and probably report this to the police …”

3. What Repercussions May Come as a Result of the Fraud Are Not Clear, But Cisco’s Twitter is Shuttered

.@WendyRogersAZ, call your Flagstaff office. Yesterday, your #AZ01 staff committed fraud when they donated to my campaign under assumed names and posed as members of the NAU Communist Party. We kindly returned the money & explained the law to them. Read: https://t.co/HG7bbg6IRT pic.twitter.com/eFGWLj4p42 — Tom O'Halleran (@TomOHalleran) October 12, 2018

Coleman, after explaining what occurred, calls out for Cisco: “Oscar, I have your cash.”

Cisco comes out of the room and takes the envelope. Coleman again says Cisco he made the donation posing as a young man named Jose Rosales from the NAU communist party when in fact, she said, he’s a member of the NAU Young Republicans.

She says, “I don’t know if you heard me but it’s illegal” to falsify information per federal elections law.

“So thank you for our support but we cannot accept it,” she says.

Oscar says, “Ok.”

4. Cisco is Hard to Find Online Now, But Has a Footprint, However Faint. He’s a GOP Activist

On his Facebook, which was still up albeit it has virtually no activity since 2015, Cisco says he attends Northern Arizona University, graduated from Downey High School in Los Angeles and lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Cisco, who archived records show not only had a Twitter account but that it was active, wrote, “We are the #RedWave. The Northern Arizona Victory Team. #LeadRight #DefendTheDesert #AzSen” He tagged @AZGOP.

On the Arizona GOP Twitter, the hashtags #LeadRight and #DefendTheDesert are often used.

On his LinkedIn page,, which is also sparse, Cisco says that he attends NAU and will graduate on 2019.

5. O’Halleran’s Campaign Has Not Yet Contacted Authorities But May, Its Spokesman Told Heavy

O’Halleran’s campaign manager Ryan Mulcahy told Heavy Friday night they are assessing the situation and as of yet have not contacted local police or the Federal Elections Commission. But may do so. He called the action of the two GOP staffers a “serious” matter.

Commenters on the YouTube video the campaign posted pleaded with it to report the incident to federal election officials.

“For humanity’s sake, please do what you said you were going to do. It’s time these people faced real consequence for all that they try to do, no matter how small it may be. I’m tired of them getting away with essentially being criminals and then acting like they are the victims. Let me add my own version of Michelle Obama’s quote, ‘When they go low, We stand up to them and let them know they’ve done wrong.'”

O’Halleran himself said on Twitter that the act was tantamount to campaign fraud. Mulcahy agreed and said the campaign will make a decision about alerting local and federal law enforcement. Although authorities are likely aware at this point.

The Guardian reported Coleman said the other man is a GOP field organizer and his name is not Ahmahd Sadia.

The Arizona GOP did not respond to The Guardian’s request for comment and has not posted anything about the incident on its social media or website.

O’Halleran opponent Wendy Rogers, a self-described “Conservative America First Pro-Trump Republican running for Congress,” says she had no knowledge of the scheme which she called a “silly prank.”

This is news to us. No one from our campaign was involved in this juvenile stunt. We are focused on defeating Tom O’Halleran & the Democrats this November & don’t have time for silly pranks. We are more concerned about exposing Tom O’Halleran’s open borders liberal record. #AZ01 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 12, 2018

“This is news to us. No one from our campaign was involved in this juvenile stunt.”