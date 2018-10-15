Paul Allen Cause of Death: How Did Microsoft’s Co-Founder Die?

Paul Allen has died. He was 65 years old. The co-founder of Microsoft died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to King 5 Seattle reporter Chris Daniels. Allen was first diagnosed with cancer in 2009. He underwent chemotherapy for large B-cell lymphoma and the treatment was enough to put him into remission.

Earlier this month, however, Allen penned a personal blog, announcing that his cancer had returned. In the post, which was published on his website, Allen said that his doctors were “optimistic” about his prognosis. You can read the post below:

“I learned recently that the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that I was treated for in 2009 has returned. My team of doctors has begun treatment of the disease and I plan on fighting this aggressively. A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009. My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I. I will continue to stay involved with Vulcan, the Allen Institutes, the Seahawks and Trail Blazers, as I have in the past. I have confidence in the leadership teams to manage their ongoing operations during my treatment. I am very grateful for the support I’ve received from my family and friends. And I’ve appreciated the support of everyone on the teams and in the broader community in the past, and count on that support now as I fight this challenge. Go Seahawks! Go Blazers!”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is “cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, the disease-fighting network spread throughout your body. In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, tumors develop from lymphocytes — a type of white blood cell.”

Treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and drug treatments. According to Geek Wire, the 10-year survival rate of this type of cancer is 59 percent.

As well as co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates, Allen was known as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks football team and the Portland Trailblazers basketball team. He was also part-owner of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders FC soccer team. Allen was also founder and an executive producer for Vulcan Productions.

Allen was never married and didn’t have any children.