Shahed Hussain: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The owner of the Prestige Limousine, whose driver was not properly licensed and whose car was not in proper working order authorities have said, is Shahed Hussain. He’s also known as Shaeed Hussain and Shadid Malek.

A limo from his fleet crashed in Schoharie, New York this past weekend killing 20; 17 passengers, friends celebrating a birthday, two pedestrians and the driver.

It’s not clear what, if any, criminal charges he might face. Civil cases are another matter and if history is precedent, and if he is deemed to bear responsibility, he could face civil actions by victims’ family members.

New York’s Gov. Cuomo said said Monday the limo “should not have been on the road.”

In a news conference covered by local and national media, authorities said Hussain was located outside U.S. It’s believed he is in his native Pakistan although that was not confirmed by New York State Police commander Maj. Robert Patnaude at a news conference Monday, per Time. It’s been widely reported that Hussain’s son or sons have been running the company out of an upstate motel. A lawyer for the limo company appeared on a national morning news program and said that the car’s issues were minor and were repaired.

Lawyer Lee Kindlon said on Good Morning America, that the inspection issues that needed addressing were limited to “minor things, windshield wipers, a latch on a windshield that needed to be fixed. And all of those things were fixed and so one of the questions we are trying to help answer is any of those safety problems could have contributed to the crash. We want to make everybody know right now we are doing everything we can to answer those questions, along with the state.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the NYS Police are investigating the worst accident in the U.S. since 2009.

But Hussain is no ordinary businessman and has had no ordinary relationship with law enforcement and the U.S. government.

Court records, albeit many sealed by order of a federal judge, nonetheless crack open a window wide enough to learn that he was well-connected in Pakistan and from a family of business people, admitted he walked away from a murder charge there, speaks several languages and, immigrating from Pakistan in the early 1990s, settled in an Albany suburb where he raised a family and ran a business. Court records show that in 2001, Hussain showed up on law enforcement radar as he was a translator for immigrants dealing with logistical matters namely, obtaining identification and driver licenses. And that’s where we first meet Hussain, who by then was 43-years-old.

In 2002 he was charged with working with a corrupt employee at a New York State driver license office to sell fake driver licenses to immigrants. The feds, local cops and other authorities were on to him though for a year and had him dead to right; he pleaded guilty in 2003. But, to ensure he’d escape a possible lengthy prison sentence or be deported to his native Pakistan, Hussain became a confidential informant for the FBI and his efforts, the government has said, sent at least 18 people to prison through sting operations and the infiltration of criminal groups including now-convicted drug dealers and alleged terrorists.

Mother Jones reported a timeline of Hussain’s deeds headlined, “The Making of a FBI Superinformant” in 2011. It is in this investigation that it’s revealed Hussain has avoided prison in the U.S.and in Pakistan by either bribing officials or working as agent and informant for them to escape penalty for his own alleged crimes.

Now 62, the upstate, New York man, married to Yaseem Bugen, and father of two grown sons has a storied past.

Here’s what you need to know about Hussain:

1. Born in Pakistan & From a Family of Well-Connected Business Owners, he Testified That he Fled to the U.S. Via Moscow & Mexico With a Human Trafficker in 1994 After Being Accused of Murder; His Father Bribed Officials to Look the Other Way

The FBI's favorite terrorism informant is at it again. Who has Shahed Hussain been trying to entrap this time? http://t.co/d3XbY5g3 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 20, 2012

Hussain’s family owned a restaurant chain in Pakistan, according to reports. He was arrested on a murder charge in 1994, which he said was politically motivated and that he was framed, court transcripts obtained by Mother Jones show. His father paid 100,000 rupees, around $1350 U.S. dollars, in a bribe and Hussain along with his family fled to Moscow first, traveling with a human trafficker, he testified to on court in 2010.

After Moscow, with fake British passports furnished by the trafficker, a “travel agent” he said, they went to Mexico and then entered the U.S. settling in New York State, Mother Jones reported and court records show.

Mother Jones reported Hussain went from earning minimum wage pumping gas to owning a bodega, buying a house and raising his family comfortably outside Albany.

In around 2000, he began acting as a translator for immigrants.

2. Seemingly an Altruistic Move Helping Translate for Immigrants, the Government Said Was Actually a Scheme to Line His & a DMV Employee’s Pockets Selling Fake Driver Licenses. And He Was Caught in the Act by the FBI

From the 2006 terror trial in which he testified as an FBI informant, here is Malik Shahed Hussain of Prestige Limousine, which owned the limo in the deadly Schoharie crash. Hussain was posing as a radical arms dealer for the FBI pic.twitter.com/HxklXklri5 — Greg Floyd (@CBS6Greg) October 8, 2018

When Hussain was 44, he stood before a federal judge charged with what sounds an innocuous charge namely the government said, he “did knowingly and without the lawful authority produce, and in affecting interstate and foreign commerce, an identification document, or a false identification document.” The charge is a federal offense. Hussain, who is also referred to in the court records located by Heavy, as Shahid Malek, the latter surname, Malek, the name used as an informant, would also be used later to greatly benefit the federal authorities, and they say, to he greater community.

His story in America begins, court records located by Heavy show, in the fall of 2001 when the FBI, the Albany Police Department and the New York State Inspector General begin investigating Hussain. Multi-lingual, he was a translator for non-English speaking people, immigrants largely, at motor vehicle offices in the Albany, New York area. Once the feds were on to his scam, he was secretly recorded with most of the conversations in Urdu. The FBI had recruited a confidential informant, himself facing felony prison time so he turned informant.

The scheme worked this way, the FBI federal complaint against Hussain reads: for $1000, people who needed identification could go to Hussain who had cut a deal with a DMV worker (court records show Hussain secretly recorded the worker agreeing to the scheme so as to use as leverage, he said, in the event the employee tried to either back out or rip people off. The FBI plant contacted Hussain and the sting was on. In early December of 2001, Hussain and the CI went to the DMV. The informant was wired. Hassan met with his inside connection who took the informant’s picture and a short time later, the FBI mole had a temporary New York driver’s license. It was a fake name and secured sans any identification. Three days later, Hussain and the FBI’s snitch met and the man paid Hussain the $500 balance; he had first $500 with postal money order, documents show.

Not long after, in January of 2002, after a months-long investigation Hussain was arrested and charged with “knowingly and without the lawful authority produce, and in affecting interstate and foreign commerce, an identification document, or a false identification document.”

He signed a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and was released. It’s now believed he immediately offered to work as an informant himself. And more. In Pakistan, he walked away from a murder charge through a bribe. In the U.S., it was cooperation.

3. Hussain Might Have Served 15 Years in Prison & Assessed a $250,000 Fine For His Crime. He Did no Time & Paid $100

Update: Here is an artist sketch of Malik Shahed Hussain at the 2006 Albany terror trial where he testified as an FBI informant. Hussain is the owner of Prestige Limousine, the company that provided the limo that was in the crash that killed 20 in Schoharie pic.twitter.com/cBUXfUhtiM — Greg Floyd (@CBS6Greg) October 8, 2018

Most of the court documents were ordered sealed in cases in which Hussain was involved save a few important ones that spell out the original complaint. Even his personal bankruptcy has now inaccessible documents. But there’s enough to piece things together.

On April 16, 2003 Hussain pleaded guilty to the one-count indictment. His sentencing was slated for 2006.

The law states that the charge of creating false IDs and in this case, working with a state government employee to produce fraudulent driver’s licenses, is one where upon conviction, one could serve up to 15 years in a federal lockup, be forced to pay a $250,000 fine or end up back in prison and, be under supervised release for three years.

But when Hussain was finally sentenced, in 2010, the federal prosecutor asked the judge to let him walk out the door paying just a $100 fee. The government had a good reason. In 2002 when he was arrested, Hussain began working for them; the bigger fish theory. And in the U.S. government’s opinion, drug dealers and terrorists were those big fish and he helped them catch a net full of them.

In May of 2010, in the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York in Albany, the prosecutor said: “Based on the substantial assistance which this defendant has provided, including assistance in a fraud and drug case which led to charges being filed against 12 individuals, 11 of whom have pleaded guilty, and assistance in a terrorism sting case, in which two persons were found guilty after trial,” and the prosecutor said since he’d been on pretrial supervision for years, the government asked that he receive no time and pay just $100 court fee.

“We need to acknowledge what this defendant has done in his cooperation, which briefly and specifically was an investigation into DMV fraud that blossomed into a narcotics investigation” and the entrapment of two money laundering arms dealers. “The Government is satisfied that he behaved responsibly, properly, and acted truthfully at all times ….” court records show.

In August of 2003, four months after pleading guilty, he filed for bankruptcy. The case dragged on for four years and was final in late 2007.

Court transcripts obtained by Mother Jones show that while the feds were good with Hussain and he was helping them make cases, he was conducting shady business with a federal bankruptcy court. He swore in two courts, criminal and debtors, that he was broke. But in 2006, he purchased a new car for his son and he bought a dilapidated motel. And, he was sued for taking reservation money for unavailable rooms.

Mother Jones reported that by 2007, the feds were paying Hussain. His six figure job was to hunt radicals in New York State mosques. This reporting is backed up by one salient point: None of the bankruptcy records are available save perfunctory ones including the docket, the case history, the lawyers, parties and the like. It’s not clear why those files are locked but may be tied to his cooperation with federal authorities.

So what did he do for the feds?

Hussain helped investigators nail 11 of 12 suspects involved in a drug trafficking and fraud case. What he did was set up his friends and others who he said came into his store, a number of which were involved in the DMV fraud scam. He told a court in 2010 that he met with the FBI before meeting with friends and associates and then was wired and recording these meetings. Over time, the feds were able to arrest, charge and convict nearly a dozen people.

On the website for SALAM, a group that provides “support and legal advocacy for Muslims,” people were warned to steer clear of Hussain who was described as “very dangerous” for members of the Muslim community.

4. The Arms Plot & Money Laundering Case Hussain Set Up Sent Two to Federal Prison

Hussain pretend to be an arms dealer who sold an anti-aircraft weapons, called a man-portable air-defense system that are basically surface-to-air missiles in miniature. The gun was supposed to have been deployed as a weapon to destroy a “Pakistani envoy,” it was reported.

Hussain’s job was to entrap two people the government believed were terrorists to help him clean up the money used to purchase the anti-aircraft weapon.

Mohammed Hossain and Yassin Aref were the two men and both were convicted and are serving 15-year sentences for laundering the money for the weapon sale.

The govt said: “(his) assistance in a terrorism sting case, in which two persons were found guilty” was “substantial.”

Mohammed M. Hossain was a Bangladeshi immigrant and pizzeria owner in Albany. Yassin Aref was a local Iman and, reports say, the FBI’s target.

Hussain met the two men and said he’d brought in guns and a Stinger missile in solidarity with his “mujahid brothers,” records show. He gave Hossian $5000 and Aref was supposed to be part of the deal; cleaning money for terrorist to buy guns. But according to reports and as is reported as being on surveillance video, the Bangladeshi pizza-maker appears to think it’s a loan. Whatever he thought, the government made its case against the two men. They were convicted and are serving federal prison sentences.

5. But it Was the Famous Newburgh Case Where Hussain Testified That he Made National, Indeed International, News & Was Then Known as a ‘Superinformant’

In May of 2009, a terror plot was foiled and it’s now known that Hussain was part of the FBI sting that led to the arrest, trial and conviction of James Cromitie, David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen. Read U.S. Southern District of New York Court Judge Colleen McMahon’s bail, speedy trail and other orders here.

The plan was to shoot down aircraft and detonate bombs in a synagogue in Newburgh, New York. Arrests were made of the four suspects who the government said were planning to blow up a Bronx synagogue and fire on military aircraft at the New York Air National Guard Base at Stewart Airport in Newburgh. The investigation and sting lasted a year. Hussain was the FBI’s man on the inside.

SALAM cautioned Muslims to “stay away from” Hussain.

Hussain is reported to be in Pakistan. It’s unclear if his son or sons is running the limo business although reports indicate that is he case.