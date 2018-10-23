Stephanie Hill Rogers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephanie Hill Rogers has been accused of plotting to kill her husband and his ex-wife. Investigators recorded Rogers talking about the plans with a confidential informant, who was recording the conversation. That informant had approached the Monticello Police Department and told them of Rogers’ alleged plan.

48-year-old Rogers, from Monticello, Arkansas, was reportedly scheming to gain control of her husband Joe’s finances. According to the police affidavit, she needed his ex-wife, Debbie Rogers, dead first. That’s because Debbie was the stated recipient of Joe’s life insurance policy upon his death and would also inherit his business. The affidavit says that Rogers planned to kill Joe herself and wanted to hire someone to take out Debbie.

Since the suspect and the two intended victims all have the same last name, first names will be used going forward for clarity.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. A Confidential Informant Told Police That Stephanie Rogers Had Already Attempted to Kill Her Husband & Wanted to Hire A Hitman to Take Out His Ex-Wife

The official case began on October 16, 2018. According to the probable cause statement (which you can read in full above), an informant told the Monticello Police Department that Stephanie was making plans to kill her husband along with his ex-wife. The informant was a woman and her name is being kept out of the official record.

State Police Special Agent Bo Norris and Monticello Police Detective Kenny Cox were assigned to the case. The informant said Stephanie had admitted she had already tried to kill her husband, Joe Rogers. (He was the former mayor of Monticello). Stephanie revealed she had loosened the lug nuts on his vehicle. But he decided to drive another vehicle that day.

The informant told police that Stephanie needed Joe’s ex-wife, Debbie Rogers, to die first. Debbie was named in Joe’s will as the recipient of his life insurance policies. Debbie was also named as the inheritor of a business he owns. The detectives made a plan to record Stephanie’s confession.

2. The Informant Contacted Stephanie Rogers By Phone & Said She Had an Uncle Who Was Willing to ‘Take Out’ Debbie Rogers

The Drew County Sheriff confirms Stephanie Rogers is the wife of former Monticello mayor Joe Rogers. He’s currently running for re-election. https://t.co/0D47sRmCe4 — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) October 18, 2018

On October 17, the informant made a phone call to Stephanie Rogers. Detectives Cox and Norris were present and were recording the conversation, according to the affidavit. The informant told Stephanie that her uncle was willing to “take out” Debbie Rogers. They made plans to meet up in-person later that day to talk about more details. Stephanie also mentioned on the call that she had spoken with someone else about carrying out the murder that upcoming weekend.

Stephanie arrived at the informant’s workplace around 4:45 that afternoon. The detectives had video and audio recording ready to go. They heard Stephanie ask the informant if her uncle was trustworthy and could be relied on to kill Debbie.

As laid out in the affidavit, Stephanie was heard talking about her desire for the killings to look like accidents. She instructed the informant that her uncle should make the hit on Debbie look like a robbery. She gave the informant details about Debbie’s house and vehicle, and said that Debbie would be going to church that evening. Stephanie told the informant that she was “ready for this lady to be gone” and asked what the informant’s uncle would want in return for killing Debbie.

Stephanie also reportedly discussed how she could kill her husband, Joe, and make it look like an accident. She had already tried to loosen the lug nuts of one vehicle. She said her next attempt would be to tamper with the front tires of his truck.

3. Police: Stephanie Was Arrested on October 18 After She Was Recorded Telling the Informant That She Had a Different Plan to Kill Debbie

On Thursday, October 18, the confidential informant sent Stephanie a text message, with the detectives again present. She told Stephanie that her uncle wanted to go over details of the hit with Stephanie.

Stephanie then called the informant. She was recorded telling the informant that she had no interest in meeting with her uncle face-to-face. She also expressed concern about how much money the hit would cost. Stephanie was then heard telling the informant that she would “just go the other route” to kill Debbie.

Police did not know when this so-called “other route” was to take place, but felt they had enough for an arrest. A district court judge signed off on the warrant at 12:40 p.m. on October 18. Stephanie was in handcuffs about three hours later and booked into the Drew County Detention Facility.

4. Stephanie Rogers Faces Two Felony Charges & Bond Was Set at $500,000

Stephanie Hill Rogers was being held at the Drew County Detention Facility. She faces two felony charges: conspiracy to commit capital murder and solicitation to commit capital murder.

Monticello Live reported that Stephanie’s first court appearance took place at the Bradley County Courthouse. A judge set bond at $500,000. But the case will not reportedly continue there; we spoke with the county clerk who said that the Rogers case was being handled in Drew County.

We spoke with Drew County Circuit Court clerk Beverly Burks. She confirmed that Stephanie does not yet have an attorney. As of October 23, no court dates had been scheduled because the prosecutor’s office had not yet formally submitted the paperwork laying out the charges. We will continue to check back with the court for updates on the case.

5. Stephanie Rogers Lost an Election for Monticello City Council; Her Husband, Joe, is a Former Mayor & Was Running for Re-Election in 2018

Monticello, Arkansas, is located about 90 miles south of the capital city of Little Rock. According to Census Bureau estimates, the city has about 10,000 residents. The Rogers are well-known in the community due to their political ambitions.

Joe Rogers formerly served as Mayor of Monticello from 2007 until 2010, according to Monticello Live. He returned to the mayor’s office in 2014, upon the death of then-mayor Alan Maxwell. Joe won a special election by just 60 votes.

Joe Rogers is running for the mayor’s office again in 2018. He is also the owner of a men’s clothing store called Rogers Men’s Wear in Monticello. This is reportedly the business that his ex-wife, Debbie, would inherit upon his death.

The Arkansas Times reports that Stephanie Rogers tried to get into politics as well. She ran for Monticello City Council in 2016, but lost the election. According to the Magnolia Reporter, Stephanie is the president of a local soccer league.

The arrest affidavit states Stephanie does not have a prior criminal record. She is also an Arkansas state employee. According to the affidavit, Stephanie works for the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center, which is part of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.