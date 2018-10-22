Trump & Cruz Rally in Houston Crowd Photos: How Many Attended?

President Donald Trump held a rally today with Sen. Ted Cruz in order to stump for Cruz’s campaign for Senator. He’s running a close race against Beto O’Rourke in a campaign that has garnered national attention. Just how many people attended the rally and tailgate party today? It was definitely a huge event, with thousands of people lined up for hours before the event even began. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick estimated there were 16,000 inside and 15,000 outside the arena. Here is what we know about how many attended, along with crowd photos from the event.

Trump’s Campaign Manager Said 100,000 RSVP’d Wanting Tickets

Today’s rally was originally supposed to be held in the NRG Arena. However, so many people RSVP’d for the event that Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a tweet that the event was being moved to the Toyota Center.

Parscale later said that more than 100,000 people RSVP’d wanting tickets to attend the rally. Because of the response, they also hosted a tailgate party outside the venue.

Incredible numbers for #HoustonRally. 100,000+ RSVPs. I have flown in early and my great team is setting up the first ever TAILGATER for outside. So everyone come, room for everyone. Come see @realDonaldTrump inside or out! pic.twitter.com/92M3qBs5tp — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 21, 2018

People Lined Up Hours — Even a Day — Early, Since the Toyota Center Only Holds a Little Over 18,000

One of the reasons so many people lined up early for the event is likely because the Toyota Center wouldn’t be able to hold 100,000 people, if that many truly did show up to try to attend. The Toyota Center has a basketball seating capacity of 18,023. People attending the rally have said that the sections are all full except the one behind the flag, and the floor and the outside areas are also filled.

Crowds gather early for a President Trump 'Make America Great Again' rally in Houston https://t.co/ngmBIGXX9P pic.twitter.com/NhzPbNDZp2 — WPTV (@WPTV) October 22, 2018

Supporters actually began lining up for the rally on Sunday, Washington Examiner reported. They were lined up for blocks in downtown Houston, and some arrived as early as Sunday at 10 a.m. for a rally that wasn’t starting until Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Trump supporters are already lined up for blocks in Downtown Houston. Excuse the grainy phone photos taken mid-uber, but it’s already pretty active and multiple streets are blocked off by police ahead of tomorrow’s rally pic.twitter.com/IT2e7RDZqq — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 22, 2018

Here’s a look at how long the lines were just to get in:

WATCH: Long lines hours ahead of @realDonaldTrump rally in Houston, Texas pic.twitter.com/IK5yMJLTsj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2018

And aerial footage of the crowds of GOP supporters waiting for the MAGA rally:

Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining the streets to attend a "Make America Great" rally at Houston's Toyota Center. Hundreds camped out overnight. pic.twitter.com/DqncnYjnT2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2018

Some people weren’t sure they’d get into the rally:

This is the end of the line. Trump Cruz rally, we are not sure if we will even get in, the line goes on for blocks. pic.twitter.com/B4Q5mvU4jH — ✝️❌🇺🇸Giantsintheland🇺🇸❌ 🇺🇸#beerswithkavanaugh🇺🇸❌✝️ (@giantsintheland) October 22, 2018

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Estimated 16,000 Were in the Rally & 15,000 Were Outside

Jason Whitely of WFAA said that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told him there were 16,000 inside the rally and about 15,000 outside.

Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick at the Houston Trump rally: 16,000 inside. 15,000 outside. “Nearly 100,000 people asked to get a ticket to this event tonight. Why are we here? To tell @BetoORourke and the Democrats we’re not turning Texas into California.” — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 22, 2018

Every seat in the stadium, except for reserved seats, was ultimately filled. In fact, by 5:30 p.m., the Toyota Center had reached full capacity, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told Fox 5 DC.

