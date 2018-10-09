Heavy Joins The Trust Project, an Initiative to Combat Misinformation

Heavy strives to deliver accurate, timely, unbiased information on the topics we cover. Above all else, our aim is to be trustworthy.

Today, we join 19 news organizations throughout the world in making a public commitment to upholding standards for trustworthy news content. The joint pledge comes via the Trust Project, an industry-wide initiative aimed at combating misinformation and improving readers’ trust in the news industry.

As part of the project, we’ve published a set of editorial guidelines that our writers and editors follow. The guidelines include our verification standards, corrections policy, and information about our ownership structure. The guidelines were shaped in part by long-held internal practices and in part by suggestions made by the Trust Project and the Society of Professional Journalists, whose ethics code is the basis for our own.

From the section on verification standards:

Heavy commits to do its best to publish accurate information across all of its content. … We stand by the information as accurate, and if it’s not, we will change it as quickly as possible and be transparent with our readers about the magnitude of the error.

We’d welcome feedback about the guidelines, and about our work in general. You can send feedback to me directly via email or Twitter, and/or leave a comment on this post. If you see an error in an article, you can also send an email to corrections@heavy.com.

Today’s launch features the second wave of newsrooms to formally join the project. An initial wave went live last year. The project was founded by Sally Lehrman, a Peabody Award-winning journalist who serves as the senior director of the journalism ethics program at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.

The project is hosted by the Markkula Center at Santa Clara. It’s funded by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Google, the John S and James L Knight Foundation, the Democracy Fund, and the Markkula Foundation.