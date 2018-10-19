WATCH: Trump Praises Rep. Gianforte for Body-Slamming Reporter

President Donald Trump visited Montana on October 18 to campaign for Republican senate candidate Matt Rosendale. But the president used part of his speech to praise Montana Representative Greg Gianforte for using physical violence against a member of the media.

Rep. Gianforte became a congressman in May by winning a special election. But just one day before the election, he was charged with assault for body-slamming reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian. The confrontation was recorded, and the newspaper shared the audio online.

At the Montana rally, President Trump complimented Gianforte for the assault. He began by joking that no one should challenge the congressman to a fight. “Greg is smart. And by the way, never wrestle him. You understand? Never. Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my guy.” President Trump then made a motion with his arms, as if flipping someone over.

Trump explained he had been in Rome when he heard about Rep. Gianforte’s violent encounter. “We endorsed Greg very early. But I had heard that he body-slammed a reporter.” The president pointed to the reporters in the room as he said it, which drew cheers from the audience. “This was like, the day of the election or just before. And I said, oh this is terrible, he’s going to lose the election. And then I said, wait a minute. I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him and it did!”

Despite the scandal following the body-slam, Gianforte went on to win the special election over Democrat Rob Quist, with 51 percent of the vote. During his acceptance speech, Gianforte publicly apologized to Jacobs. “When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it. That’s the Montana way. Last night I made a mistake and I took an action that I can’t take back. I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did and for that I am sorry.”

In June, Gianforte pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. A judge ordered the congressman to complete 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management classes. He was spared any jail time.

The reporter, Ben Jacobs, read a statement in court. He explained that on May 24, 2018, he asked Gianforte about the Republican health care plan, which was front-and-center of the national debate at the time. The Congressional Budget Office had just released cost estimates, and Jacobs asked Gianforte about the proposed plan.

“I asked Mr Gianforte a question in the same manner I have asked questions of hundreds of politicians: congressmen, senators and even the man who is now our president. Mr Gianforte’s response was to slam me to the floor and start punching me. He injured my elbow, broke my glasses and thrust me into a national spotlight I did not seek or desire.”

Jacobs shared that Gianforte had sent him a written apology, which he accepted. He stressed the importance of protecting the free press. He then made a call for civility:

“If this incident were simply between myself and the Congressman-elect, that would be one thing. But it’s had national ramifications on our politics and our culture. While I have no doubt that actions like these were an aberration for Congressman-elect Gianforte personally, I worry that, in the context of our political debate, they have become increasingly common. In recent years, our discourse has grown increasingly rancorous and increasingly vile. This needs to stop.” You can read his full statement here.

President Trump said Thursday that it “certainly looks” like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. The president also told reporters there will be “very severe” consequences for the Saudis if they’re found responsible. @weijia is at the White House https://t.co/OnTSa4Wy0n pic.twitter.com/zxCAnHPn4S — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 18, 2018

The timing of President Trump’s remarks praising Rep. Gianforte for using physical violence, especially against a reporter, has been noted by critics. The disappearance and presumed murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor for the Washington Post, has dominated headlines. Part of the national conversation has focused on President Trump’s repeated assertion that the media is the “enemy of the people.” Critics have speculated whether language like that may have shown Saudi Arabia, if they were responsible for Khashoggi’s death, that this was something they could get away with.

Meanwhile, President Trump has stated that there would be “severe” consequences if it turned out that the Saudis were in fact involved. But he has also stated that he would not want to jeopardize arms deals between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.