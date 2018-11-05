Abigail Spanberger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If there’s a ‘suburban revolt’ and a projected so-called ‘blue wave’ coming to take over the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s 2018 mid-term election, experts say what happens in Virginia’s 7th district race may be a portent. With polls closing at 7 p.m., results from Virginia may be among the first races called officially. And if Democrat Abigail Spanberger is named winner, it may be an early indicator of the hue that’ll be seen in the House; blue.

Spanberger is running against Trump loyalist and Tea Party incumbent GOP Rep. Dave Brat. In October, Spanberger received death threats from Brat supporters on Facebook. A frequent Facebook commenter and Brat fan posted what appeared to be a threat in September on Brat’s social media page. The comment disappeared and then reappeared. Facebook user named Rodney Arrington wrote “Take out the terrorist trainer. She’s another deep stater,” it was reported.

David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report told NBC it’s one of the “first races he’ll be watching on Election Night.” Wasserman was quoted as saying the race is a “good early test of how far the ‘suburban revolt’ will take Democrats.”

Some polls show Spanberger and Brat neck and neck. Election watchers point out that the rural and suburban Richmond district, has been solidly Republican for decades, saw Trump win by more than 7 percentage points in 2016. But that was then. This is now where a blue and so-called ‘pink wave’ has been predicted but remains to be seen.

Here’s what you need to know about Spanberger:

1. Spanberger, 39, is a Native Virginian, Senate Page, UVA Graduate & Girl Scout Leader

Spanberger grew up in Short Pump, in Henrico County, part of the 7th district which includes the Richmond suburbs and stretches north to Culpeper and south to Nottoway.

Spanberger attended J.R. Tucker High School’s Spanish immersion program, served as a Senate Page for US Senator Chuck Robb (D-VA), and graduated from the University of Virginia. After college, she moved to Germany where she earned an MBA from a dual-degree German-American program between Germany’s GISMA Business School and Purdue University.

In a campaign ad, Spanberger’s three daughters talk about their mom and how she started her oldest daughter’s Girl Scout Troop. She said, she’s “not a superhero. I am a former CIA officer and a mom.”

2. Spanberger Was a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Who Worked on Drug & Money Laundering Cases & Became a CIA Operations Officer

Spanberger began her career of public service as a federal law enforcement officer working narcotics and money laundering cases with the US Postal Inspection Service.

According to her website, “following her love of country, public service, and languages, Abigail joined the CIA as an Operations Officer. She traveled and lived abroad collecting intelligence, managing assets, and overseeing high-profile programs in service to the United States.”

In 2014, she left government service to begin a career in the private sector. Spanberger and her family moved back to Virginia and she worked for EAB – Royall & Company, where she “helped colleges and universities to create diverse student bodies, increase graduation rates, and break down financial barriers to higher education.”

3. Spanberger, a Married Mother of Three, Decided to Run When She Saw ‘Partisan Politics Threatening the Country She Has Worked so Hard to Protect’

Congressional candidate Abigail Spanberger had a brilliant comeback to her GOP opponent constantly calling her Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/RssrnOKyJ6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 19, 2018

According to her campaign website, Spanberger “took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That oath didn’t come with an expiration date. When she saw partisan politics threatening the country she has worked so hard to protect, she knew it was her time to stand up for the people in the 7th District.”

She told Yahoo News that her campaign has been “talking about issues that are important to voters…”

“I am running the campaign that I would want to vote for. That is at the core of how I’ve made choices along the way — who I am as a voter, informed by my experience in the CIA and in public service. The way we make the best progress in a correctly functioning two-party system is when we have the push and pull of different ideas,” she was quoted as saying.

“People across our district have recognized that we can’t govern on autopilot, that our democracy is as strong as the compilation of citizens who participate. It’s important and necessary for people to get involved.”

She and her husband Adam, also a UVA graduate and engineer, live with their children in Glen Allen, Virginia.

4. Spanberger Has Campaigned on Myriad Issues Including Jobs, Health Care, Preventing Gun Violence, the Environment, Civil Rights, Immigration Reform, Addiction & Protecting Social Security & Medicare

Spanberger has said if elected she’d “work to ensure that every person has quality, affordable healthcare. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and getting the care, medication, or life-saving treatments they need. No one should lose or be denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition, and no one fighting a serious illness should face the fear of lifetime coverage caps. We can improve our healthcare system, while lowering costs, ensuring greater coverage, and achieving better outcomes, but it will take tremendous political will and a commitment to creatively looking at the options.”

She has also taken on gun violence. She supports “reasonable gun ownership” as a former gun-carrying federal law enforcement officer and intelligence agent, but says “thousands of Americans die each year due to violence, suicide, or accidents involving firearms, and our lawmakers’ unwillingness to address this problem leaves our citizens and our children vulnerable.” she says the “ever-increasing number of Americans who die each day requires that we take action.”

Spanberger opposes “any attempts to privatize” Social Security or Medicare: “I will work to protect Social Security and Medicare so we can meet our obligations to seniors, now and into the future.”

A number of other platform issue positions for Spanbeger can be found here.

5. Spanberger Has Been Endorsed by Prominent Democrats & Democratic & Progressive Groups. But She Also Has the Blessing of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association

Spanberger has the backing of Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and former senator John Warner. She also has the blessing of not unfamiliar progressive Democrats and groups and agencies like Emily’s List, Panned Parenthood, teachers; unions, labor, and women’s and civil rights groups. But she’s also secured an endorsement from a group that may often be found on the conservative category, the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. In its letter, the VPBA, a chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, a non-profit member organization that provides legal, advocacy and other representation to more than 50,000 law enforcement officers at the local, state, and federal level, said the “law enforcement community throughout Virginia’s 7th Congressional District has no better friend and advocate than Abigail Spanberger.”

As a former federal law enforcement officer Abigail "understands the responsibiliy of gun ownership." Abigail is endorsed be the Virginia Police Benevolent Association because she believes we can work together to protect the 2nd Amendment and reduce gun violence, #VA07Debate — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) October 15, 2018

“The Virginia Police Benevolent Association is proud to put our support behind Abigail Spanberger and asks that the citizens of the 7th District do the same. A vote for Abigail Spanberger is a vote for the men and women of law enforcement and the citizens they serve.”

