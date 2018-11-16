Anthony Derlunas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Wednesday night, the Hippodrome Theater in downtown Baltimore was hosting a performance of Fiddler on the Roof. The play, a musical, tells the story of a Jewish family living in imperial Russia. It’s been performed countless times around the world. But what happened on Wednesday night took everyone by surprise.

At intermission, a man stood up and yelled, “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump” A writer in the audience filmed the crowd’s reaction and wrote about the incident, and the news went viral on social media. On Thursday, Baltimore police finally identified him at Anthony Matthew Derlunas. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Theater Staff Escorted Derlunas Out, but He Was Not Arrested

Sick, sad world. A man stands at intermission of tonight’s performance of Fiddler in Baltimore and yells, “Heil Hitler,” along with pro-Trump references. pic.twitter.com/slDcPwF7re — Rich Scherr (@writerguyRich) November 15, 2018

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department told the Fishbowl that her department did get a call that someone was “drunk and disorderly” at the Hippodrome Theater. Police showed up and took an incident report. But Derlunas wasn’t arrested after his outburst at the theater. Instead, theater staff said they asked him to leave. A woman — probably Derlunas’s girlfriend — left the theater along with him. Theater staff said that Derlunas would be banned from the theater from now on.

2. Derlunas Said He Hates President Trump & He Was Screaming ‘Heil Trump’ to Show His Dislike

According to the police report, Derlunas said that he absolutely hates President Trump. That’s what made him get up and start yelling, he told the police. Apparently watching Fiddler on the Roof — which talks about the oppression Jews faced in imperial Russia — reminded him of just how much he dislikes the US president.

So Derlunas stood up, raised his arm in a Nazi salute, and shouted, “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!” Police officers said that Derlunas was “confused” by the reaction he got, since apparently nobody in the audience understood what he was really trying to say. Instead, the crowd panicked, and the police arrived. Derlunas was asked to leave and, police say, he was “compliant” and left without causing any further trouble.

3. Derlunas Had Been Drinking Heavily All Evening Before His Outburst

Police said that Derlunas smelled like alcohol when they talked to him. And he admitted freely that he had been “drinking heavily throughout the night.” Police said that he seemed confused by the audience’s reaction to his outburst.

4. Derlunas Was Arrested Back in 2012 for Driving with a Suspended License

BPD identifies man who disrupted Hippodrome theater with Hitler salutes as 58 yr old Anthony Derlunas. Had Harford Co address.

Police report says he said he had been drinking heavily..and scene before intermission "reminded him of his hatred of Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/oKtDZ2Tl8K — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) November 15, 2018

On Wednesday, police filled out a report about the incident at the Hippodrome Theater but didn’t arrest Derlunas. They classified the incident as a hate/bias incident. But since Derlunas wasn’t arrested, it isn’t clear whether it will appear on his record.

In 2012, according to the Baltimore Sun’s crime blotter, Derlunas was charged with “driving on a suspended license and privilege, a revoked license and privilege, without the required license and authorization, failure to display license on demand and driving with a suspended registration.” At that time, the Sun listed his address as the 2600 block of Kenwood Drive in Harford County.

5. The Hippodrome Theater Says They Don’t ‘Tolerate’ That Kind of Behavior

We do not tolerate behavior like we saw last night during intermission at “Fiddler.” Security handled the situation swiftly. Our venue has a proud tradition of providing shared experiences to people from all walks of life and we will continue that tradition. — Hippodrome Theatre (@HippodromeBway) November 15, 2018

The Hippodrome Theater denounced Derlunas’s behavior in a statement on Wednesday night. The theater wrote, “We do not tolerate behavior like we saw last night during intermission at “Fiddler.” Security handled the situation swiftly. Our venue has a proud tradition of providing shared experiences to people from all walks of life and we will continue that tradition.”

After Derlunas stood up, gave the Hitler salute, and yelled “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!” theater staff called the police and escorted Derlunas out. Police wrote up an incident report but did not arrest Derlunas. They said that he left the theater calmly and complied with all their requests.

After he left, the play resumed as normal.