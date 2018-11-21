Antony Karagiannis, Casey Anthony’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Antony Karagiannis is the Florida man allegedly dating Casey Anthony. According to the entertainment website Radar Online, the pair was spotted together at a bar called Bru’s Room in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The site published a photo of them on their date, which you can see here. Karagiannis described Anthony as “very friendly” to Radar Online, and said that he did not care about her background. “Her past is none of my business. I don’t know anything about it… When I first met her, I knew the name, but I never really read into it.”

Anthony was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. She became a household name as the trial stretched on for more than two years, dominating national headlines. The jury acquitted Anthony in 2011, a verdict which largely stunned the public. Since then, Anthony has kept a low profile for the most part.

1. Antony Ray Karagiannis Has a Daughter of His Own

Antony Ray Karagiannis was born March 9, 1980. An online records search shows that he lives in Boynton Beach, just a few miles south of West Palm Beach in Florida.

According to his Facebook page, Karagiannis is originally from Detroit, Michigan. He appears to have moved south after high school. His page states that he attended Palm Beach State College and works at a bar.

Karagiannis has one daughter, who he likes to post pictures of on his Facebook page often. It is unclear whether he was married in the past.

Radar Online quoted a source who claimed that Karagiannis broke up with his previous girlfriend “because he wanted to sleep with other women.”

2. Karagiannis Was Accused of Posing as a Police Officer in Miami in 2014, But No Charges Were Ever Filed

A Miami Dade police report claims that Antony Karagiannis impersonated a police officer multiple times in 2014, in order to secure a better parking spot. The report, which you can see in full above, states that Karagiannis often tried to park in a gated area reserved for residents whenever he visited his girlfriend.

Witnesses told police that each time Karagiannis was asked to move his vehicle, he claimed to be an officer with Miami Dade police. He also would imply that he had a weapon in the vehicle. According to the report, this happened at least four times between December 2013 and January 2014.

The report reads that Kaeagiannis “never produced, displayed or threaten any security with the weapon just implies that it is in the vehicle. When asked for police identification he refuses to show a badge or a identification card.” No charges were ever filed.

3. Report: Karagiannis was Arrested in 2005 After Being Accused of Battery

Radar Online reports that Anthony Karagiannis was accused of assaulting his roommate back in 2005. The website says that a clerk with the Del Ray Police department confirmed that Karagiannis and his roommate got into some sort of altercation and he was arrested.

The clerk did not have the arrest report on file, telling Radar Online that the files had been destroyed in a leak at the department.

Charges in this case were either never filed or have been expunged. An online search of records reveals a few traffic violations in Karagiannis’ past, but nothing more serious beyond that.

4. Casey Anthony’s Father Acknowledged During a TV Interview That She Had Been Dating Someone & Commented on Remarks She Had Made About Potentially Wanting to Have Children in the Future

Casey Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, appeared on the Dr. Oz show in late October 2018. During the extensive interview, George Anthony commented that he was aware that his daughter had been “seeing someone.” But it’s unclear how much he knows, because he also acknowledged that Casey isn’t really in their lives anymore, and that he feels Casey was responsible for Caylee’s death.

George Anthony also commented on the idea that his daughter is open to having children again. People cited a friend of Casey’s in early October, who said that “she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

George said that if Casey has another child, he wishes the best for her and hopes that the father loves the child and Casey “immensely.” He said that it would be very unlikely that he would have a chance to have a relationship with a future grandchild, because he and Casey “are like oil and water… I wish I could be part of her life. But I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her.” During the murder trial, Anthony and her defense team alleged that George had molested Casey. Those claims were never substantiated.

5. Casey Anthony Kept a Low Profile After Being Acquitted in 2011; She Stated Publicly in 2017 That She Does Not Know How Caylee Died

Casey Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011, but convicted of lying to police. She served a total of three years behind bars. Since then, she has lived a fairly quiet life outside of the public eye in Florida. During the trial, she was often labeled as “the most hated mom in America.”

In 2017, she gave a series of interviews to the Associated Press, her first since the jury ruled in her favor. Anthony said that she sleeps “pretty good at night” and claims not to care what people think of her. Anthony still says she does not know how Caylee died.

Anthony also told the Associated Press that she imagines Caylee would have been a “total badass” had she still been alive. At the time of the interview, Caylee would have been 11 had she lived. Anthony said, “I would like to think she’d be listening to classic rock and playing sports and not taking sh*t from anybody.”

