Ari Mahler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After last week’s deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the suspected shooter, Robert Bowers, was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital. Bowers had been wounded during a shoot-out with police. Two of the men who treated him at Allegheny General were themselves Jewish.

The president of the hospital, Dr. Jeff Cohen, was a member of the Tree of Life synagogue. Cohen told the media last week that two of the people who treated Bowers were Jewish: the ER doctor, and a registered nurse. Cohen described Bowers as “lost” and said that the registered nurse, a young man, broke down in tears after treating him.

Now the nurse has come forward with an emotional Facebook post about his experience treating Bowers. His name is Ari Mahler. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mahler Says Bowers Yelled ‘Death to All Jews’ as He Was Wheeled Into the Emergency Room

Mahler wrote that Robert Bowers didn’t seem evil — instead, Mahler said, the alleged shooter seemed confused and lost. Mahler speculated that Bowers was a lonely, easily-led man who had been influenced by others. The nurse wrote,

“I didn’t see evil when I looked into Robert Bowers’ eyes. All I saw was a clear lack of depth, intelligence, and palpable amounts of confusion. Robert Bowers probably had no friends, was easily influenced by propaganda, and wanted attention on a sociopathic level. He’s the kind of person that is easily manipulated by people with a microphone, a platform, and use fear for motivation.”

Mahler said that he never told Bowers that he was Jewish. He said he didn’t want to go into detail about his interactions with Bowers, but he did say that the suspect thanked him for his kindness and for saving his life. Mahler wrote that he treated Bowers just the same way as he treats all of his patients. But he also wrote that, as Bowers was being wheeled into the emergency room, he yelled, “Death to all Jews!”

Jeff Cohen, the president of Allegheny General Hospital, said that after Bowers’ treatment Mahler came to him in tears, overwhelmed by what had just taken place.

2. Mahler’s Father Is a Retired Rabbi

Mahler’s father is Rabbi Mark Joel Mahler, who served as the rabbi of Temple Emanuel, a reform synagogue in South Hills, from 1980 until 2018. Rabbi Mahler retired in June of 2018.

The rabbi was known for his use of music; he played guitar and sang during Sabbath services, and he led the synagogue’s band. Several of his children (not Ari) also participated in the band. Rabbi Mahler was also a member of the South Hills Interfaith Ministries and the National Conference of Christian and Jews.

Rabbi Mahler and his wife Alice have four children: Ari, Shoshana, Moshe, and Shira.

3. Mahler Says He Often Experienced Anti-Semitism Growing Up

Ari Mahler wrote that he was not shocked by the Pittsburgh shooting; the Pittsburgh native says that anti-Semitism is nothing new for him. As a boy, he says, he often experienced bullying because he was Jewish. He described finding swastikas scrawled on his locker at school, or finding pictures of his family being sent to the gas chamber. And, Mahler writes, he never managed to confront the bullying head-on:

“I experienced anti-Semitism a lot as a kid. It’s hard for me to say if it was always a product of genuine hatred, or if kids with their own problems found a reason to single me out from others. Sure, there were a few Jewish kids at my school, but no one else had a father who was a Rabbi. I found drawings on desks of my family being marched into gas chambers, swastikas drawn on my locker, and notes shoved inside of it saying, “Die Jew. Love, Hitler.” It was a different time back then, where bullying was not monitored like it is now. I was weak, too. Rather than tell anyone, I hid behind fear. Telling on the people who did this would only lead to consequences far worse.”

Mahler also says that he developed defense mechanisms to shield himself from anti-Semites. He got into the habit of telling people that he isn’t very religious. Mahler wrote that even people who view Judaism positively often seem to feel uncomfortable when they meet Jewish people. And so, he says, he’s learned over the years how to ease awkward moments by deflecting attention from his Jewishness.

4. Mahler Worked as a Financial Consultant Before Going to Work as a Nurse

Ari Mahler was an honors student at the University of Maryland, graduating in 1999 with a BA in English. Mahler went on to work as a loan officer for American Equity, and then as a financial consultant for PNC.

Then, in 2013, Mahler enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Nursing, again earning honors and graduating the next year as a registered nurse. Mahler found work as a registered nurse at Magee Women’s Hospital; he switched to working at Allegheny General in March of 2018.

5. Mahler Concluded His Facebook Post With a Plea for Love in the Face of Evil

Mahler wrote movingly about his decision to treat Bowers with “compassion” and “empathy.” He wrote that he never told Bowers that he was Jewish, and just treated him with the same care that he would use on any patient. He wrote, “I wanted him to feel compassion. I chose to show him empathy. I felt that the best way to honor his victims was for a Jew to prove him wrong.”

Mahler wrapped up his Facebook post with a plea. He wrote,

“Love as an action is more powerful than words, and love in the face of evil gives others hope. It demonstrates humanity. It reaffirms why we’re all here. The meaning of life is to give meaning to life, and love is the ultimate force that connects all living beings. I could care less what Robert Bowers thinks, but you, the person reading this, love is the only message I wish to instill in you. If my actions mean anything, love means everything.”