California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 11]

The fires currently raging in California are now among the largest in the state’s history. The Camp Fire is 109,000 acres, the Woolsey Fire is more than 83,000 acres, and other fires have been reported that authorities have gotten under control. Winds and low humidity are helping the fires grow and making containment difficult, so it’s important to stay updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of November 11, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

There are currently multiple active fires in California. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 11. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below. The most active fires right now include the Camp Fire, the Hill Fire, and the Woolsey Fire, plus new fires that are still cropping up.

Note that many regions are seeing smoke from the fires in California, even if new fires aren’t specifically in their region. Burbank, for example has experienced heavy smoke from the Malibu fires, and some have noted that the air quality has been very poor, with smoke extending all the way from the Woolsey fire.

Brushy Fire

The Brushy Fire in Mendocino County is near Dos Rios, off Highway 162, east of Highway 101 and west of Covelo, CAL FIRE reported. It was first reported on November 8. As of November 9 at 10:03 a.m., it’s 35 acres and 50 percent contained. CAL FIRE has been focusing on other fires and has not updated the details about this one since November 9.

Camp Fire

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 10:49 a.m. on November 11, the fire is 109,000 acres in size and 25 percent contained. That’s an increase in 9,000 acres since Saturday, but also an increase of 5 percent containment since Saturday too.

At least 15,000 structures are threatened and 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE noted on Sunday: “Today the fire and firefighters will continue to be impacted by the strong winds. With the northeast wind pushing smoke to the southwest air operations will take advantage of the clearer air on the eastern side of the fire as long as weather and smoke conditions permit. Firefighters and cooperating agencies are continuing

Here are some maps of the fire:

Sunday 11/11 #CampFire 114,833 acres per 9:10pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. To turn other GIS layers on/off, click the basemap button (next to Menu button) and then look under the “Overlay” heading. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NWrJise6yk #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/r3Yus11pok — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 11, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on November 10:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch

Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House

Road/4 Mile Bridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here. Here are some evacuation zone maps:

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, as shared by CAL FIRE:

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL – Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital) – This shelter is full

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

Twenty-three people have died from the fire and more than 100 are unaccounted for. The Butte County Sheriff’s office reported five fatalities in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. The victims appeared to be in their vehicles when they were overcome by the fire. Identifications have not yet been made due to the burn injuries.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities have seen smoke from this fire this week. Marin County areas noted seeing smoke, for example.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

Vacaville also saw smoke from the Camp Fire, as did Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.

Smoke 💨 is really pouring in from the fire 🔥 #walnutcreek I can smell it too.. #CampFire #eastbay pic.twitter.com/EokqQgF70E — The Keto Village (@CristybooDavis) November 8, 2018

You could also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah and in Concord:

Cal Fire is reporting that smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is drifting into Ukiah today. (Chris Pugh — Ukiah Daily Journal) pic.twitter.com/tPpEqnHH5c — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) November 8, 2018

Chatsworth Fire

Some people have noted a fire in Chatsworth. This actually wasn’t a new fire, but a flare up from the Woolsey fire.

Fire in Chatsworth now is a flare-up of the #WoolseyFire, not separate fire. — Wendy Leung (@Leung__Wendy) November 11, 2018

Scroll down to the end of this story for details on the Woolsey Fire.

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Griffith Park Fire near LA Zoo

The fire was controlled enough that the LA Zoo was able to open again to the public on Saturday. On Friday when the fire started, many animals were evacuated from the zoo out of an abundance of caution. The fire burned to about 30 acres, and it was in terrain that was steep and difficult to access. By Friday afternoon, the fire was 60 percent contained and flames were no longer visible, although smoke could still be seen.

No zoo animals were harmed, and the zoo is now open to the public again.

The #ToyonIC brush fire in Griffith Park has been 60% contained. At no point did it enter Zoo grounds. No Zoo animals were harmed. Those that were relocated have been safely moved back and are doing well. The Zoo will be open to the public on Saturday. … https://t.co/XyxUP21dlQ pic.twitter.com/65Z0EEleGe — L.A. Zoo Lights ✨ 11/16—1/6 (@LAZoo) November 10, 2018

Hill Fire

This map from Ventura County gives you an idea of the size of the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire in Southern California – the purple area is the approximate fire perimeter, more than 83,000 acres burnt so far @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Zfh2V86LnC — Angus Ledwidge (@angusleddo) November 11, 2018

The Hill Fire is in Ventura County in Santa Rosa Valley, near Camarillo. This fire was originally larger than the Woolsey Fire when they both started on November 8, but the Woolsey Fire has now surpassed it. The Hill Fire is estimated to be 4,531 acres and 70 percent contained as of November 11 at 10:47 a.m. That’s a big jump in containment from the day before, with no increase in size.

CAL FIRE noted about the Hill Fire on Sunday morning: “Due to extreme fire behavior, firefighting efforts have been focused, and will remain focused, on the protection of life, and structures. Due to decreased winds, crews have been able to implement and reinforce existing containment lines. Crews will continue to battle steep terrain, limited access, and extreme fire behavior. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will continue across the area throughout the day, peaking tonight into tomorrow morning.”

As of Sunday, November 11 at 7 a.m., CAL FIRE noted the following evacuations from the Hill Fire. (To see evacuations from the Woolsey fire, which overlaps some regions, scroll down to that entry in this story.)

South Coast

Point Magu Naval Base

To see a fuller list of evacuations that include the Woolsey Fire and Malibu, along with additional maps, scroll down to the Woolsey fire section below.

You can see an interactive evacuation map at VCEmergency.com, where you can enter your address to see where you fall on this map.

Road closures for this fire include:

Hwy 101 both directions at Valley Circle to Reyes Adobe

Hwy 101 off ramps at Camarillo Springs

Hwy 1 southbound (Pacific Coast Hwy) closed at Las Posas Rd.

Bell Canyon Rd. At Valley Circle Blvd

Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.

Lynn Road at Reino Rd.

Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.

Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. And Lindero Canyon Rd.

Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.

Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.

Evacuation centers for this fire include:

Camarillo Community Center-1605 Burnley St., Camarillo • Borchard Community Center-190 Reino Rd., Newbury, Ca. 91320 (accepting small animals) • Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity) • Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity) • Thousand Oaks Community Center (closed) • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center (no animals accepted) • Taft Charter High School (at capacity) • Pierce College (animals at capacity)

Animal evacuation centers for this fire include:

Ventura County Fairgrounds (at capacity). • Ventura County Animal Shelter (600 Aviation Dr. in Camarillo) accepting small animals • Simi Valley Animal Shelter (805) 388-4341, accepting small animals • Pierce College (at capacity) • Hansen Dam Equestrian Center (at capacity) • Earl Warren Show Grounds-3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbarbara Ca 93105 (accepting large animals) • If you need assistance with large animals, call 805-388-4258.

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. You can also call 805-465-6650 or visit VCEmergency.com for the latest updates.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Rincon Fire

This fire is off Highway 9 and Rincon Crossing north of Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz County, according to CAL FIRE. It was 17 acres and 96 percent contained as of November 10.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/rAbM0s4Jzt" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) November 8, 2018

The Suisun City Fire Department noted on Facebook that this was a four-alarm fire but was not a threat to Suisun City, and it was located two miles east of Suisun City on Highway 12.

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres but is now 90 percent contained as of November 9. CAL FIRE hasn’t updated details about this fire since, which indicates it’s well under control.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire also was spotted Thursday afternoon and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. Now it’s 83,275 acres in size as of Sunday November 11 at 10:12 a.m., and it’s 10 percent contained. The fire caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire.

Sunday 11/11 #WoolseyFire 96,030 acres per overnight infrared flight + analysis by fire staff. To turn other GIS layers on/off, click the basemap button (next to Menu button) and then look under the “Overlay” heading. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NMIHljWLxT #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/X4jJoII9sG — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 11, 2018

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, are now under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian injuries/fatalities from the fire. About 57,000 structures are threatened and 177 structures have been destroyed.

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders, including Los Angeles County, Malibu, and Ventura County.

All of the city of Malibu remains under evacuation orders. (Google)

remains under evacuation orders. (Google) Also in Malibu, areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgines/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean (LA County)

Hidden Hills- entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth (LA County)

Calabasas – all residences Parkway Calabasas, including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills, Calabasas Park Estates (LA County)

Agoura Hills (LA County)

Monte Nido/ Topanga – entire community (LA County)

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH (LA County)

Oak Park-entire community (LA County)

Bell Canyon- entire community (LA County)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (LA County)

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line (LA County)

Westlake Villag (LA County)

West Hills, west of Valley Circle Boulevard with border to the north at Roscoe Boulevard and to the south at Vanowen Street. (LA County)

Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks Boulevard north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (LA County)

West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road (LA County)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (CAL FIRE)

Oak Park – Entire Community (CAL FIRE)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (CAL FIRE)

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (CAL FIRE)

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (CAL FIRE)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

Thousand Oaks – All areas outlined on map below (Woolsey Fire)

You can see a map of mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas for LA County only here.

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

The following areas that were previously evacuated in Ventura County are no longer evacuated:

Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)

Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Road (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and north from Thousand Oaks Blvd to Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – West of Highway 23 between East Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO). Has N95 masks.

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks Teen Center

Goebel Senior Adult Center

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting dogs, cats, horses, and other domesticated animals. 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA. 805-646-6505.

Hansen Dam was accepting large animals. (at capacity)

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – was accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. (805) 388-425 (at capacity)

(805) 388-425 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Camarillo Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Borchard Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley. 805-388-4341.

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Check-in at Gate C off Calle Real

Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters except Palisades Charter (per LA County)

If you need assistance with large animals, call 805-388-4258.

70,000 acres burned; significant structure loss in LA Co, no exact number on structure damage- damage assessment teams throughout the day/night to make assessments to structures but don’t have an exact number #LASD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/uDQbbgnptm — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 10, 2018

Smoke from the Malibu fire can be seen in Burbank at times.

The smoke from the fires effecting air quality as far as all the way over here in Burbank. Tough to breathe outside and the haze is dense, orange, and eerie. No filter on this photo. pic.twitter.com/mtdizOmaB4 — Jake Lloyd (@LiquidJake) November 10, 2018

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

