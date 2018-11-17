California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 17]

Containment efforts are succeeding for the major fires in California, but the danger isn’t over. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of Saturday, November 17, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. Tragically, more than 60 people have died in the Camp Fire and at least two died in the Woolsey Fire. At least 1,000 are still missing in the Camp Fire. (See tributes to some of the people who died in Heavy’s story here.) This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Next is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see below. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 17. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below.

Alder, Mountaineer, & Moses Fires

These fires are 4,715 acres and 55 percent contained as of November 16, Inciweb’s latest update. The fires increased by about 1,000 acres with containment staying the same since the last update. The Alder fire is 5 miles north of Camp Nelson in Gian Sequoia National Monument. The Mountaineer fire is .1 mile north of Summit trailhead and .75 miles east of the Alder Fire in Golden Trout Wilderness, according to Inciweb. The Moses Fire is 1 mile south of Moses Mountain.

An area closure around the fires has been in effect. The fires were first discovered on October 4, 13, and 17.

These fires are on Inciweb’s site but not on CAL FIRE’s map.

Bear Fire

Firefighters will remain at scene through the night at the #BearFire containing the fire and mopping for the next 24 to 48 hours until completely contained. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 17, 2018

According to CAL FIRE: “Off Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road, Boulder Creek north of Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz County) is now 10 acres and 60% contained. Evacuations lifted.”

Briggs Fire in Ventura County/Santa Paula

This fire in Ventura County was off Shell Road and Orr Road in Santa Paula. CAL FIRE reported as of 9:03 a.m. on November 15 that the fire was 75 acres in size. It grew to 150 acres but is not 100 percent contained.

#BriggsFire [final] off Shell Road and Orr Road, Santa Paula (Ventura County) per Ventura County Fire Department is now 100% contained at 150 acres. https://t.co/m9mxnWQh0T pic.twitter.com/vuuXVAaqTC — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 17, 2018

Camp Fire

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 7 a.m. on November 17, the fire is 148,000 acres in size and 55 percent contained. Containment efforts are increasing, but the fire is still a danger.

Here’s a Camp Fire progression map for November 17 from Inciweb:

At least 15,500 structures are threatened and 9,700 residences and 336 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. More than 60 people have died from the fire and 1,000 are missing.

CAL FIRE noted on Saturday: “Overnight firefighters continued to battle moderate fire behavior due to critically dry fuels and gusty canyon winds. Direct and indirect control lines continue to be implemented and secured with back-firing operations as conditions allow. Throughout the day firefighters will work to strengthen containment lines while also preparing for projected increased winds and a Red Flag Warning this weekend. Work continues in the interior areas of the fire area extinguishing hot spots and removing the many hazards that still exist.”

Here is a map of the fire:

Saturday 11/17 #CampFire. 149,679 acres per 8:12pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Less acres on this infrared analysis report than were reported yesterday. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/S76l7VZmRr #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/KsxHNrImgc — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 17, 2018

There is an interactive map of Camp Fire evacuations and repopulations, provided by CAL FIRE. Click here to see the map or view below.

Evacuations were ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 17:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Butte creek zone

All areas north of Cherokee Road and Red Tape Road remain under an evacuation order, this includes Louise Lane and Condor Road.

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Morgan Ridge

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House Road/4 Mile Ridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House and Bloomer Hill

Doe Mill Road south at Village Drive is closed. Santos Ranch Rd, Wilder Drive, and Autumn Ln will remain closed.

The areas north of HWY 70 at Pentz Road remain under evacuation order to include the upper end of Cherokee Road and Flag Canyon Road.

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, as shared by CAL FIRE:

FULL: Bidwell Jr. Highschool (2376 North Ave, Chico CA 95926)

FULL: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

OPEN: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

FULL: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

FULL: Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

For the most recent up to date Evacuation Locations and Status go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small & large animals: Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City CA

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

More than 60 people have died from the fire and more than 1,000 are unaccounted for.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities have seen smoke from this fire this week.

Latest HRRR smoke model output shows little improvement in air quality across the #BayArea through at least midday Saturday, with slight improvement forecast by late Saturday afternoon and evening. #CAwx #smoke #AirQuality pic.twitter.com/Rcqkcvfla0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 17, 2018

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Eden Fire

This fire is listed on Inciweb but not CAL FIRE’s map. As of November 14, it’s 343 acres in size, with containment unknown. It was started by lightning on November 14 and is located in Eden Grove, John Krebs Wilderness, Sequoia National Park around 36.41 latitude, -118.737 longitude.

Inciweb noted: “Fire has slowed its progress in the Eden Creek drainage on the western edge of the fire. Fire however has established itself on the east side of the eastern branch of Eden Creek drainage. One spot fire was observed on the east flank approximately 200 feet off the main fire and burning actively. Fire does not appear to be moving up-slope (south) towards Homers Nose.

Continued positive fire behavior is occurring with consumption of brush and downed logs. Some standing dead trees, called snags, may have been the source of some spotting. Numerous snags are present in the area from tree mortality and the lack of modern fire history. The parks will continue to monitor the fire via helicopter while scouting for natural barriers along the rocky ridge (Homer’s Nose) to the south. Additionally, the parks will actively track any new growth downhill toward the Kaweah drainage.”

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Morgan Fire

This 20-acre fire off Morgan Territory Road and Storybrook Lane, east of San Ramon, was completely contained 100 percent on November 16.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Niles Fire

The Niles Fire in Alameda County is 20 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 17. This fire is off Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road, northwest of Sunoi, according to CAL FIRE.

Peak Fire in Simi Valley (Originally Called the Rocky Fire or 118 Fire)

The Peak Fire (originally called the Rocky Fire) was about 20 acres in size before growing to about 186 acres off Highway 118 and Rocky Peak Road in Simi Valley. The fire is now 100 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Rialto Fire (Sierra Fire in Devore, Rialto Region)

Fire in Rialto along Riverside Dr at the 15 fwy. #rialtofire #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/XpcQFnltmc — Peter G (@Pgottuso) November 14, 2018

Around 9 p.m. on November 13, a new fire was reported in the Rialto region on Riverside, across from Las Colina, ABC 7 reported. This fire was near N. Riverside Ave. and Amberwood Ave.

The fire grew to 20 acres in size in just a few minutes. As of November 14, the fire is now 147 acres and 85 percent contained.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 9. CAL FIRE hasn’t updated details about this fire since, which indicates it’s well under control.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire was spotted Thursday afternoon, November 8, and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. As of Saturday, November 17 at 7 a.m., the fire was 98,362 acres and 82 percent contained. In just a couple of days, the acreage stayed the same and containment increased significantly. The fire caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire. Full containment of this fire is expected by November 22. The cause is still under investigation.

Last hotspot map I plan to post for #WoolseyFire. Friday 11/16 100,235 acres per 8:55pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Stay tuned for my interactive map with USGS data showing risk of debris flow. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GVaTpAdGQA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/C4csFqKZLk — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 16, 2018

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, were under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian fatalities from the fire and more than 836 structures have been destroyed.

CAL FIRE wrote on Saturday: “For today, onshore flow will continue across the incident with peak gusts between 15 and 20 MPH in the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler and minimum relative humidity a bit higher. Resources will continue to mop up and patrol. Fire suppression repair teams are actively engaged working around the fire perimeter and affected areas. Crews remain diligent in providing public service to residents as they return to their homes. Structures destroyed and damaged have been validated by damage assessment teams. Currently 70% of the burn assessment is complete.”

Here’s a list of some of the areas that are still under evacuation orders according to CAL FIRE on November 17:

Ventura County mandatory evacuations per CAL FIRE:

South Coast – E. Las Posas Rd. South of Potrero Rd. to Hwy 1 and County Line to residents only.

Yerba Buena closed from PCH to Yellow Hill.

Yerba Buena between Mipolomol to Ventura/LA County line.

Los Angeles County Mandatory Evacuations per CAL FIRE:

Malibu – portions of Malibu have been repopulated.

Malibou Lake – entire community

No access will be available to neighborhoods south of Mulholland Highway.

Los Angeles County itself has a more detailed list here of evacuations. You can see a map of mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas for LA County only here.

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Woolsey Fire include:

Cal Lutheran University – 60 W Olsen Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Palisades Charter High School – 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Accepting large animals

If you need large animal assistance, please call (805) 388-4258

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

