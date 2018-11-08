Camp Fire Map: Location of Butte County Fire, Evacuations, & Containment Updates

The Camp Fire in Paradise, California in Butte County was just reported today and has grown rapidly to 5,000 acres. Evacuations are now underway as fire officials seek to gain containment. Read on to see interactive maps of the fire along with the latest details on the fire’s size, containment, evacuations, and a map of evacuation zones.

Camp Fire Maps

First, take a look at several general interactive maps of fires in California. For these, you can zoom in closer to see the Camp Fire specifically. On the first map below, maintained by CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire can be found halfway between Redding and Red Bluff.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Camp Fire.

These aren’t your only interactive map options for the Camp Fire. Mapping Support is tracking the fire closely. Here is the latest interactive Delta Fire map from Mapping Support. Click on the link in the tweet below to see the map:

Thursday 11/8 interactive map #Campfire area. Hotspot data (3hrs+ old!) after next satellite pass. For near real time wind data click blue square and follow link. For more info click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/WyZWfP7DAK #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/LRxQD59qqH — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 8, 2018

Thursday 11/8 interactive map shows fire weather forecast. Note zone number, click map, follow link. Search the popup for your zone number. Need map help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/5TYuHSwrgq #Campfire #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/9jmhWGoC3F — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 8, 2018

Here’s another map of the fire:

#CampFire general location of the fire, the fire is moving almost due west and slightly south. This map is a guesstimate based on radio traffic and air attack. pic.twitter.com/o4Ia7sXIsO — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) November 8, 2018

Camp Fire Size & Containment

#CampFire view from Howell Mnt in Napa Co, 97 miles S of fire. pic.twitter.com/KlhB8fD5Ae — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) November 8, 2018

The fire began at 6:30 a.m. this morning near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. Now it’s grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph aren’t helping.

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

Skyway was closed at Bruce Road into Paradise to allow for evacuations, and no traffic was being allowed into Paradise, Oroville MR reported. Highway 70 was shut down at Pentz Road. In addition, 4,400 PG&E customers in Paradise, Pulga, and Concow are without power because of downed lines in the area.

Camp Fire Evacuations & Evacuation Zones

#Campfire [Update], This Fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so! pic.twitter.com/zIBNYVqW1M — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 8, 2018

Evacuations have already been ordered for the growing fire, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Evacuations have been ordered in the Centerville and Butte Creek areas. These include, but may not be limited to, evacuation orders for:

Carnegie Zone in Paradise

North Pines Zone in Paradise

North Fir Haven Zone in Paradise

Old Magalia Zone in Paradise

South Coutelenc Zone in Paradise

South Fir Haven Zone in Paradise

South Pine Zone in Paradise

Zones 2, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13 in Paradise (per KCRA)

The town of Pulga

The community of Concow (per Oroville MR.)

Butte College

Centerville and Butte Creek areas (per KCRA)

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office also mentioned that all of Pentz road in Paradise East to Highway 70. Evacuated areas included Feather River Hospital, a retirement home in the area, and Ponderosa Elementary School, Oroville MR reported.

Here’s a look at the Upper Ridge evacuation zone map. You can see a larger version here.

The town of Paradise provides this map which explains how one-way evacuations work in the town during emergency situations. You can view the full emergency brochure here.

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for the Lower Neal and Upper Honey Run zones, and the Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones, and Butte Creek Canyon as of late Thursday morning.

If you’re not sure if you’re in an evacuation area, call 911.

Here are some evacuation centers in the area:

Large animals can be evacuated to the Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E. Hazel St. in Gridley, California.

Oroville Nazarene Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville is an evacuation center.

Neighborhood Church on 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. is an evacuation center.

Small animals can be evacuated to the Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mo, Suite E.

If you’re wanting to know what roads are closed, Caltrans HQ has the answer for you:

Check https://t.co/XxyEShX4yo or download the QuickMap app for the latest information on highway closures due to this fire or any other incident impacting state highways. #CampFire https://t.co/SBDFKOPgP7 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) November 8, 2018

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates. Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.)

This is a developing story.