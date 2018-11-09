Celebrities Among Those Evacuating Due to California Fires

The latest in California fires are growing rapidly, and the Hill and Woolsey Fire have forced evacuations for many in the Los Angeles area. As of this morning, the Hill Fire has grown to 10,000 acres, and the Woosley Fire (which was at first being reported as a minor fire) swelled to 8,000 acres in size. These fires are active at the same time as the Camp Fire, which originated 180 miles northeast of San Francisco in Paradise, California, burns at about 80 acres a minute.

#HillFire – Mandatory Evacuations

Camarillo Springs – All areas

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas@csuci – All areas

Entire Dos Vientos – All areas

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below https://t.co/BQpI7n1p8O

(805) 465-6650 pic.twitter.com/AAL8bKqRhZ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

As of a few hours ago, LACounty Fire PIO told Twitter that the Woolsey Fire was 0% contained, and new mandatory evacuations had been put into effect as a result of the fire jumping the 101 Freeway. As the greater area, known for housing much of the entertainment industry and its stars, seek shelter from the path of the fires, several celebrities have taken to social media to confirm that they, too, have evacuated their homes.

Rainn Wilson

Wilson, best known as Dwight Shrute on The Office, tweeted to his followers that his home was amongst those evacuated due to the rapidly spreading fires in Thousand Oaks. Though many fans of The Office and his character replied to the tweet with show-related jokes, the tweet is grave in nature, also pointing out that the fire is posing a threat to Thousand Oaks not even a day after the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting that killed 12. He wrote: “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods.”

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

The city of Calabasas has grown rapidly in popularity as “home of the Kardashians,” and is featured regularly on the familys reality show. So when Calabasas issued an evacuation because of the encroaching Woolsey Fire, fans of the famous sisters used social media to pray for and make sure they were alright. Khloe assured one concerned follower that she was safe with her brother, Rob, and her baby daughter, True. She also made sure to thank “all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Since that post, Khloe has been tweeting about her nervousness as the fire continues to rage. She is also retweeting updates about the fire, and using the social media app to seek evacuation news.

After watching the fire’s movement from the safety of a private plane, Kim Kardashian landed at her Calabasas home with, according to her Instagram story, “1 hour to pack up & evacuate.” As she evacuated, she included videos of fire fighters and police arriving in the area.

Alyssa Milano

Last night, Milano told her Twitter followers that she, her kids, and her dogs evacuated their home because of its location in the fires’ path. She shared, too, that her husband was safe in LA, and the horses she owns are being brought to safety. She made light of the stressful time for her and her family by saying that she also evacuated her “Doc Marten boots.”