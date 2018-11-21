Charles Dion McDowell, the ‘Neck Guy,’ Arrested Again in Alabama

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, who has become known online as the “neck guy,” was arrested in Lee County early Wednesday morning and booked into the Lee County Detention Center in Opelika, according to the Auburn Plainsman.

According to jail records, McDowell was booked on charges of attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possession, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and improper lane usage. He was arrested in the early hours of the morning around 3:37 a.m. and was being held on $5,400 in bonds, but made bail this morning.

McDowell recently rose to internet fame after his mugshot went viral, following an arrest in Florida earlier this month. McDowell’s mugshot was posted on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the photo went viral almost immediately due to McDowell’s unusually thick neck.

The post has been shared more than 260 thousand times, with nearly 300 thousand comments, most of which involved a series of puns and jokes surrounding McDowell’s neck. His mugshot spawned thousands of memes and neck puns, which are still going strong days after his photo went viral. Check out some of the top “liked” comments on the original Facebook post below:





















The comments were just the beginning of this viral trend. Thousands of the comments on the page (that didn’t involve neck puns) were other users tagging their friends on the post just to read and laugh at the comments, which fueled the 260 thousand shares. The post was also shared on Twitter, where industrious tweeters also deployed a number of hilarious, top-shelf memes surrounding McDowell’s muscular neck.

“Why Charles Dion McDowell look like the bully from SpongeBob?” Isaac Phillips wrote on Twitter beneath a picture of McDowell and the bully. Another user compared his mugshot to a picture of Godzilla, asking McDowell to “give Godzilla his neck back.”

Why Charles Dion McDowell look like the bully from SpongeBob😂💀 pic.twitter.com/nZDX70xJQL — Isaac Phillips (@issabm_) November 14, 2018

One incredibly popular meme turned McDowell into every member of the band “Neckleback,” while others produced a plethora of sports memes, such as Odell “Neckham” Jr.

This neck guy is so famous now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7JqRcyh7un — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) November 17, 2018

Literally thousands of memes spawned from McDowell’s mugshot, who found instant internet fame following his release from jail. Check out a roundup of the best comments, memes and reactions here.

After McDowell’s picture made its rounds on social media, a video of him responding to his overnight rise to viral fame is circulating social media as he responds to everyone who turned his mugshots into a meme. McDowell gave a “shout out to every female that gave [him] a chance,” and said that he can’t thank them all because there were so many.

Caution: the video uses some harsh language that some viewers may find offensive.

Although many believe the picture was photoshopped, several old mugshots of McDowell also surfaced after his picture went viral, proving that it wasn’t altered, and that McDowell just has an unusually muscular neck. The video above also proves that the picture wasn’t altered.