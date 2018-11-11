Chris Bush: Firefighter Fired for Making Racist Comments on Facebook

Chris Bush is a Houston-based firefighter who lost his job over the weekend after a racist post on his Facebook account was found by his employer.

Michelle Barth was one such concerned citizen who notified his employer after seeing the post on her feed and finding it “deeply concerning.”

One such post read, “We should buy deer feeders, fill them with pinto beans, put them up at the border and make a new hunting season. I wonder how many Texans would buy that hunting license and how many tags we would be allowed.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bush Has Been a Firefighter for Over 30 Years & Was Also a Chief Operating Officer at an Ambulance Company

Firefighter Chris Bush loses jobs with Bellaire and Westfield, Texas, as well as Harris County EMS, after suggesting ‘new hunting season’ for migrants https://t.co/KBu5ksc4GO pic.twitter.com/MBKwNmFVvx — David Cantu (@duckm4st3r) November 9, 2018

Bush wrote the racist post earlier this week. By Nov. 10, the city of Bellaire, Texas released a swift statement condemning his words: “Upon learning of that post, we took immediate and appropriate action, and the individual is no longer employed with the city of Bellaire.”

The Westfield Fire Department, where Bush also worked as a firefighter, also let him go, per NBC. Chief Stephen Whitehead of the Westfield Fire Department told Eyewitness News that Bush was “shocked, disappointed, outraged for the shame it brought to him and the department.” Whitehead continued, “He messed up, he was sorry, and he wishes he could take it back.”

Bush’s Wife Defended His Comments to Reporters

Racist post costs firefighter his job https://t.co/zOnbAFi8oX pic.twitter.com/pb0gQRkYOZ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 9, 2018

Bush’s wife, Cindy Bush, defended his comments to Eyewitness News, saying, “Well, I don’t believe we should let other people over until we take care of people under our freeways.”