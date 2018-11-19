Danielle Bowen Charged in Simon Porter Child Rape Case

Danielle Bowen, the mother of the 16-month-old child who police say was raped by Simon Dean Porter, has now been arrested in relation to the case. The Tennessee River Valley News was the first to report that Bowen, 22, was in custody. The repo says that Bowen “was arrested on a charge of Felony Child Neglect.” The charges stem from Bowen allegedly failing to get proper medical attention for her son following the incident. Bowen is being held a Lawrence County Jail.

On November 18, Bowen’s former romantic partner, Simon Dean Porter, 33, was arrested on foot along Highway 79 in Scottsboro, Alabama, after an exhaustive search. He was held at a local jail in Alabama before being extradited back to Tennessee. Porter is facing charges of Aggravated Rape of Child. WTVF reports that Porter has confessed to the crime. The station quotes from the affidavit saying, “… Porter did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully penetrate his 16-month-old son. This unlawful penetration caused severe and possibly permanent damage to… the child.” Neither Porter or Bowen had custody of the child when the incident occurred. Porter is the child’s biological father. The couple also has a daughter together.

NEW PICTURES: Here are some additional images of Simon Porter, with a variety of looks from over the past two years. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot him! We're hoping to spread this throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states, so thanks for the RTs! pic.twitter.com/ke9AWkf780 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2018

At the time of his arrest, Porter had been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. It was doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center who alerted authorities to the injuries suffered by the 16-month-old child, reports the Tennessean. Authorities said Porter fled the area after a brief interview with officers.

According to her Facebook page, Bowen is from Campbellsville, Tennessee. She writes in her Intro section, “I’m a mommy to a beautiful little girl and a handsome lil dude❤❤👩‍👧‍👦anything else ask.” As news of Porter’s arrest broke, Bowen wrote on Facebook, “MY SICK BASTARD OF A BABY DADDY WAS FOUND IN SCOTSBORO ALABAMA I WISH I WOULD OF KNOWN WHO WAS HIDING THAT SICK BASTARD.” One commenter wrote under Bowen’s post, “You can delete me go ahead but you are just as bad ad him you let that baby lay like that for 2 days before anything was done.” Bowen responded to a critical comment with this message:

Another commenter wrote that it as the child’s babysitter who took him to the emergency room after noticing the injuries.

Lieutenant Blake Grooms of the Lawrenceburg Police Department had earlier told the media, “This case rips my heart out. I can’t even express it. I’m not even a parent but when someone tells me that a 16-month-old child has been maliciously and intentionally hurt, words cannot describe it… The little boy was hurt pretty bad. To the point of permanent damage for the rest of his life.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side