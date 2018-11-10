WATCH: Firehawk Helicopter Records Terrifying Malibu Fire [Videos]

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter flying along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on the way to protect life and property. This is a historic event. Please follow the direction of local authorities. (Original video, ok to use with credit) @VCFD @LACoFD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/SvZSfipzfk — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) November 10, 2018

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Fire Air Operations Firehawk helicopter surveys the fiery inferno threatening Malibu. In the video shared by the LACOFD to Twitter, on its way to help fight the furious blaze, the Firehawk chopper records the fearsome wall of flames heading west from the Santa Monica mountains toward Malibu.

Fire burning here in #Malibu off of Mulholland. Residents were told to evacuate at 2 a.m. pic.twitter.com/zXRg16FlHg — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) November 9, 2018

The LACOFD “helicopter flying along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on the way to protect life and property. This is a historic event. Please follow the direction of local authorities,” the LACOFD tweeted.

The LACOFD, the Ventura County Fire Department and scores of other agencies from neighboring states and beyond have been fighting the Woolsey fire for since early Thursday afternoon. The Woolsey fire began in Thousand Oaks in Ventura County and moved west toward the Pacific coast and is now burning in Malibu. Earlier today, a brush fire burned in Griffith Park near the L.A. Zoo. The deadly Camp fire in Northern California has claimed at least six lies.

This is what California's fires look like from space. https://t.co/XWahiqUc4d pic.twitter.com/UpdTIdHAmA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 10, 2018

The Woolsey fire through raced west taking acreage and homes with it. And, Western Town, at the Paramount Ranch in Agoura.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted about the fire there.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

And CBS News provided footage of the fire at Aqoura that claimed the Hollywood set seen in the show ‘Westworld.’

NEW: Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., the historic Western town area at where productions including "Westworld" have filmed, burned down Friday in the #WoolseyFire, according to @SantaMonicaMtns https://t.co/M3JzL4R9jT pic.twitter.com/0LfRCsV3jz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2018

Nearly 100,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties including Malibu and a California State University campus. More than 35,000 acres have burned.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said in a Friday morning news conference that the “magnitude of the destruction that we are seeing is really, again, unbelievable and heartbreaking, and our, our hearts go out to everybody who has been affected by this and impacted.”

At once frightening and awe-inspiring images have been shared of the Woolsey fire as it’s made its way toward the coast. This image has been viewed by tens of thousands.

Words fail me. This is the Woolsey Fire approaching Malibu as people desparately are trying to evacuate on PCH. pic.twitter.com/rdJGvbu7kN — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 9, 2018

Many have fled to the beach and taken their animals with them. Zuma Beach is packed, and smoky, but apparently safe. This image of llamas tied to a lifeguard chair is otherworldly.

Here’s a video of a steel and asphalt bridge on the Mullholland Highway in Malibu burning and buckling.

This is crazy… a steel and asphalt bridge is on fire and buckled. This is Mulholland [Highway] at Troutdale in Malibu. @CBSLA #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/1eWK8MdRwH — Don Nadeau (@DonNadeau) November 10, 2018

This is the latest press briefing from the Ventura County fire Department tweeted Friday evening.

Here’s a map of the Woolsey fire.