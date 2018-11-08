Henri Bendel Will Unveil One Last Holiday Window Display

In September, it was announced that after 123 years, Henri Bendel is going out of business. Henri Bendel opened his flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City back in 1895, and its brown-and-white striped bags and boxes have been a staple amongst the New York Elite; Business Insider called the closing “the end of an era for retail.”

L Brands (which owns Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works) acquired the luxury brand in 1985, and said they are closing Bendel stores and e-commerce in January after the holidays. Leslie Wexner, the chairman and CEO of L Brands, said in the press release announcement that they "decided to stop operating Bendel to improve company profitability and focus on our larger brands that have greater growth potential."

In spite of the January 2019 closing, Henri Bendel will still have “new merchandise continuing to arrive through the holiday season.” And, honoring its role as part of 5th Avenue’s “holiday window crawl,” it will unveil one final festive window display for the season.

According to Henri Bendel’s Facebook page, they will be hosting an event for the store’s “NYC Final Window Unveiling” on November 13. The event description invites loyal fans of the brand to “Kick off the holidays with an iconic evening to remember,” promising champagne, City Bakery hot cocoa, and sweets from Magnolia Bakery and Milk Bar in addition to the “launch of [their] best holiday collection yet.” To encourage shopping during the event, they invite attendees to “Meet the brand’s renowned fashion illustrator Izak Zenou and get a custom portrait with select purchases. And as our gift to you, get a limited edition striped tote with purchases over $200.”

The display is expected to be in Henri Bendel’s 5th Avenue windows through the holiday season for the public to enjoy. If you are interested in attending the New York City event, tickets can be reserved via Eventbrite.