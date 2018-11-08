Ian David Long’s Military Background: The Shooter Was a Former Marine

The suspect police say killed 12 people Wednesday night in a California bar was an ex-Marine who may have suffered from PTSD.

Early reports noted that Ian David Long had acquired a 45 caliber Glock legally and shot with excellent form- his military background may have to do with that. Multiple reports have confirmed that 28-year-old Long was a veteran of the Marines. Mike Rogers of CBSLA also confirmed that Long’s mental history had been looked into in the past, though it’s unclear to what extent.

A neighbor of Long’s told ABC News that Long suffered from PTSD, and that they had “no idea what he was doing with a gun.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Long Used a Handgun & a Smoke Grenade, Exhibiting ‘Perfect’ Form

#BREAKING: The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long. A former Marine veteran who had been visited by the @VENTURASHERIFF mental health team before. Deputies believe he shot himself after killing 12 others, including a sheriff's sergeant. #CBSLA https://t.co/1IGzFIpSSP — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) November 8, 2018

Throughout the event, Long used a handgun with “perfect form“, according to one witness who has family in the military, and reloaded the gun at least once.

Local authorities had had contact with Long over the years, according to USA Today, once when he was the victim of battery and once when they were called to his home in Newbury Park in 2018, because he was acting “somewhat irate” and irrational, per Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Mass Shooters in the United States Are Disproportionately Veterans, According to Several Studies

The gunman who killed 12 people in #ThousandOaks, California has been identified as 28-year-old Veteran, Ian Long https://t.co/Pf43bz81hv pic.twitter.com/zAAAzRFyj1 — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) November 8, 2018

According to an analysis of mass shootings that took place in the United States between 1982 and 2018, the vast majority of shooters were male (98 percent) and had mental health problems. But there’s another common denominator with mass shootings: many of them were veterans.

Approximately 34 percent of the 83 shootings committed by men between the ages of 18 and 59 were veterans, per an analysis by World Beyond War. Veterans also have higher rates of mental health problems than civilians; one study reports that veterans kill themselves at a 50 percent higher rate than civilians, per The Los Angeles Times.

