Kris Cramer, Kevin Cramer’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kris Cramer is married to Rep. Kevin Cramer from North Dakota. He has served as the state’s only member of the House since 2012, and is challenging incumbent Heidi Heitkamp for the Senate.

Polls conducted in the final weeks of the election indicated Cramer was the favorite to win the November 6 election. His wife, Kris, played an instrumental role as his campaign manager.

1. Kris & Kevin Cramer Have Five Children & Five Grandchildren

Kris and Kevin Cramer raised a large family. They have five children: Ian, Isaac, Rachel, Annie and Abel. Abe is the youngest of the brood, at 11 years old.

According to the Grand Forks Herald, the Cramers adopted Abel in 2010. The newspaper explained that Abel was the son of Isaac’s girlfriend; she died suddenly in 2010 and the Cramers adopted him.

Kris and Kevin Cramer also have five grandchildren: Lyla, Beau, Nico and Chet. The newest addition, Willa Ruth Senne, was born October 24, 2018.

The family suffered tragedy in March 2018. Son Isaac passed away at age 35 after battling alcoholism. He had liver and kidney failure, according to the Bismarck Tribune and died at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Rep. Cramer wrote on Facebook at the time, “Now Isaac feels no anxiety or urging for alcohol. He feels no pain and will never be depressed again.”

2. Kevin Cramer is Kris’ Second Husband

Kris Neumann Cramer was married once before. According to Isaac Cramer’s obituary in the Grand Forks Herald, Kris’ ex-husband’s name was Craig Koester.

The newspaper states that Isaac was born to Kris and Craig Koester on May 20, 1982. Her first son, Ian, was born a year earlier.

Kris married Kevin Cramer in 1986. He adopted Ian and Isaac and they were given the Cramer name.

3. Kris Cramer Has a Master’s Degree & Worked In Marketing Earlier in Her Career

Kris Neumann Cramer has a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, according to her Facebook page.

She returned to college in 1979 for a master’s degree, at the University of North Dakota.

Kris Cramer wrote a post for SayAnything.com, which touts itself as “North Dakota’s most popular and influential political blog” in early October. In the article, she stated that her master’s degree was in speech communication and that her professional career had involved working in marketing and communications.

4. Kris Cramer Began Managing Her Husband’s Campaigns in 2012 & Fired Back at the Heitkamp Team for Criticizing Her Role

Kris Cramer says she left her previous job in order to join her husband in his political ambitions. She became his campaign manager in 2012, when he ran for the House of Representatives.

The Heitkamp campaign released an ad in September 2018 that criticized Rep. Cramer for paying his wife a salary. According to Federal Election Commission records, Kris Cramer was paid approximately $24,000 a year as campaign manager. But according to Glassdoor, she is getting paid far lower than a typical political campaign manager. The site states that the average salary for that position is $61,000.

Cramer fired back after this ad came out. On the SayAnything.com blog, she accused Senator Heitkamp of failing to support professional women. “Clearly, Senator Heitkamp is only supportive of women when it suits her political objectives. Should I not have worked in that role just because I’m Kevin Cramer’s wife? Worse yet, should I have not been paid for my work just because I am his wife? I’m disappointed to think that Sen. Heitkamp would diminish a woman’s role like this and insinuate that it is somehow wrong for a woman, any woman, to be compensated for her work.”

5. Kris Cramer Wrote a Letter in 2017 Criticizing Female Lawmakers for Wearing White to President Trump’s Address to Congress

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

On February 28, 2017, a large group of Democratic lawmakers dressed in white to attend a joint session of Congress in which President Trump was speaking. Rep. Nancy Pelosi shared a picture of the women ahead of time, writing, “Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn’t!”

Kris Cramer was not a fan of this move. She wrote a short letter that ran in the Grand Forks Herald in response. It read:

“I was sitting in the gallery of the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives the night of President Trump’s speech—the night the Democrat women wore white. It was clear they were saying, ‘President Trump, we don’t like you.’ Herald readers should know they continued to show their disdain for our president throughout the speech by sitting sullenly, making rude gestures, moaning and groaning and refusing to find any common ground. Women in white—the majority of North Dakotans and I understand how you feel. We just lived through eight years of Barack Obama. We wore plaid.”

