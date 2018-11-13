Egg Harbor Social Security Office Car Accident: As Many as 20 Injured

Around 20 people have been injured after a car plowed into a New Jersey Social Security office in the Egg Harbor Township. According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on November 13. Officials do not believe the crash was a deliberate act. The local police statement reads, “There is no indication that this was a deliberate act, preliminary information indicates this was accidental in nature.” The office is located at 1350 Doughty Road in Egg Harbor.

10-20 people sustained injuries of varying degrees after a car crashed into the Social Security Building in Egg Harbor Township. Police believe the driver was trying to park. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/0KHqzjT6sn — Avalon Zoppo (@AvalonZoppo) November 13, 2018

Speaking to the Press of Atlantic City, Lt. Mike Finnerty said that a female driver was attempting to park her Nissan sedan when the vehicle went into the lobby of the building. The newspaper says that there were two children in car seats and a passenger in the car when the accident occurred. Two of the people injured in the incident are in serious condition. One of those in serious condition is the passenger of the car. The report adds that in total, 16 people have been taken to two local hospitals.

