Ohio Voter Turnout: How Many People Voted in the Midterm Election?

Ohio voter turnout for the 2018 midterm election is projected to be the highest the state has seen for a midterm since the early 1990s.

In addition, early voting numbers are up. The number of people who cast ballots prior to November 6 was 61 percent higher than in 2014.

This post will be updated throughout the night as voting precincts report results to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Early Voting Numbers Have Far Surpassed Previous Midterm Elections

More than 8 million people were registered to vote in Ohio this election cycle. Secretary of State Jon Husted released the final early voting numbers on Monday, November 5. The office revealed that more than 1.3 million ballots were cast between October 10 and November 5. That’s more than 16 percent of all the voters in the state.

Here’s how the numbers break down: 429,521 voters cast absentee votes in-person, meaning they voted at their county board of elections. An additional 884,323 voters returned their ballots in the mail. That adds up to 1,313,844 total early votes statewide.

To compare to early voting in previous midterm elections:

2014: 846,562 total absentee ballots were cast

2010: 1,033,350 total absentee ballots were cast

This year, the largest number of early ballots were cast in Franklin, Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties — where Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati are located. Montgomery County, which includes the Dayton area, and Summit County, which includes Akron, were next on the list in terms of ballots cast early. You can find the full spreadsheet here.

Cuyahoga County: 181,557

Franklin County: 149,956

Hamilton County: 85,391

Summit County: 58,613

Montgomery County: 53,592

Overall Turnout Was Expected to Be the Highest Ohio Has Seen For a Midterm, Percentage-Wise, Since 1994

Midterm elections historically attract fewer voters than elections where presidential candidates are on the ballot. To help put this into perspective: 71 percent of registered Ohio voters cast ballots in the 2016 election. In 2012, it was 70.5 percent.

Back to midterm numbers: the last time voter turnout in Ohio exceeded 50 percent was in 2006. Over the past 35 years, Ohio voters showed up in the largest numbers during the 1990 and 1994 midterms. In 1990, 61 percent of registered voters cast ballots. In 1994, 57 percent showed up at the polls.

Here’s an interesting caveat to these numbers: the number of registered numbers in the state has also gone way up compared to the early 1990s. In 1990, Ohio had just under 6 million registered voters. So at 61 percent turnout, that meant 3.6 million showed up.

Fast forward to November 6, 2018: it’s been predicted that 4.6 million people will cast ballots. And we already know that 1.3 million voted early, so it’s possible the numbers could go even higher.

Political strategist Mike Dawson, who runs OhioElectionResults.com, told the Springfield News Sun that based on the high number of absentee ballots turned in, he is anticipating total voter turnout of of 57 percent. As referenced above, we’ll find out if those predictions were correct once the Secretary of State releases results.

