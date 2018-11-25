Ray Taliaferro Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ray Taliaferro, an award-winning radio broadcaster, has been missing since November 10. Taliaferro is 79. Here is what you need to know about what happened to the popular and respected radio journalist.

1. Ray Taliaferro Was Last Seen Talking to the Manager of Mellow Mushroom in Paducah, Kentucky

#BREAKING long time KGO 810 radio host Ray Taliaferro is missing. He was last seen at the "mellow Mushroom" pizza restaurant in Paducah, Kentucky a week ago. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/dW93zRONtW — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) November 24, 2018

Taliaferro is a native of San Francisco but is now living in Illinois. He was last seen in Paducah, Kentucky, talking to the manager of the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant, Mercury News reported.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Department at 618-524-2912 or the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8548.

2. Taliaferro, 79, May Be Showing Signs of Dementia

According to a missing person flyer, Taliaferro “may be experiencing disorientation and signs of dementia.” His wife said he had “forgetful spells,” KFVS 12 reported.

Taliaferro is described as 180 pounds, 5’10”, with light black skin, white/grey hair, and a mustache. It’s not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

3. His Wife Reported Him Missing the Morning of November 10, & He Was Seen Six Hours Later About 20 Miles Away

Media birthday: Radio host and commentator Ray Taliaferro turns 79 today. pic.twitter.com/JPGLg39qwD — Charles Apple (@charlesapple) February 7, 2018

Taliaferro’s wife reported him missing around 9:30 a.m. on November 10 in Massac County, SF Chronicle reported. Six hours later, witnesses saw him in Paducah, Kentucky, about 20 miles away and over the state border.

Taliaferro turned 79 in February.

4. His Car Was Found in Paducah, Kentucky

Taliaferro’s car was found in a parking lot of a bank in Paducah, Sheriff Ted Holder told the SF Chronicle. Several people said they spoke with him that afternoon, but no one has seen him since.

5. Taliaferro Was the Nation’s First Black Talk-Show Host in a Major Market Radio Station

Amazing talk w/ Clarence B. Jones and Ray Taliaferro so inspirational w/ @revolena #livinglegends pic.twitter.com/OUle4wOv — Cristina Pachano (@XtinaBlood) November 2, 2012

In 1976, Taliaferro became the nation’s first black talk-show host in a major market radio station when he joined KNEW AM 910, Mercury News reported. He was also head of the NAACP in San Francisco and was the first black member of the city’s art commission.

Taliaferro was a very popular radio commentator, hosting KGO Newstalk AM-810 from 1 to 5 a.m. starting in 1986. He was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame in 2011. He helped found the National Association of Black Journalists in 1975, and was awarded the Black Chamber Life Award in 1994, SF Chronicle reported. He was noted as a “forerunner in broadcasting.”