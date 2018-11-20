Tekashi 69 Could Be Facing Life in Jail

Daniel Hernandez — or, as he’s usually known, Tekashi 69 — could be looking at a life sentence for his alleged involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a gang that operates in New York City.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges against Tekashi 69 and five others today. Prosecutors say that Tekashi 69 was involved in armed robbery and in a number of shootings in New York. They also say that, as a key member of the Nine Trey gang, he was involved in selling “highly addictive” drugs and in racketeering.

If convicted, Tekashi 69 could face life in prison for his involvement in violent crimes. You can read the list of charges against him here and here.

Prosecutors Say the Nine Trey Gang ‘Wreaked Havoc’ on New York City & Their Goal Was to ‘Keep Victims in Fear’

The US Attorney’s Office says that the Nine Trey gang has shown “unprecedented levels of violence” in the past year. Prosecutors said,

“As alleged in the indictment, this gang, which included platinum-selling rap artist Tekashi 6ix 9ine, wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence. Showing reckless indifference to others’ safety, members of the gang were allegedly involved in robberies and shootings, including a shooting inside the crowded Barclay’s Center, and a shooting in which an innocent bystander was hit. Thanks to the extraordinary work of HSI, ATF, and the NYPD, the defendants will now face justice in federal court.”

Prosecutors say the Nine Trey gang was an incredibly violent “criminal enterprise” which operated mainly in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn. Court papers say that Nine Trey raised money through robberies and by selling drugs like heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, and marijuana. The prosecution also says that Nine Trey carried out violent attacks on members of rival gangs — which sometimes led to innocent bystanders being shot or killed.

Court filings say that one of the Nine Trey’s main purposes was “keeping victims and potential victims in fear of the Enterprise and its members and associates through acts and threats of violence.”

Tekashi 69 Could Get a Life Sentence for Violent Crimes Including an Armed Robbery in Midtown Manhattan This Year

Tekashi 69 and his alleged associates are looking at more than one count of violent crime which could land them in jail for life. (The charge is called “Using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to, or possessing a firearm in furtherance of, a crime of violence, which was discharged.”)

Prosecutors singled out one incident, on April 3 of this year. They claim that Tekashi 69, along with Kifano Jordan (AKA Shotti), Jensel Butler (AKA Ish) and Faheem Walter (AKA Crippy) carried out a robbery at gunpoint. They allegedly targeted rival gangmembers in midtown Manhattan. Prosecutors say that the group carried out the robbery because they wanted to solidify their position in the gang; the robbery was done “for the purpose of gaining entrance to, and maintaining and increasing position in Nine Trey.”