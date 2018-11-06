Who Is ‘Zandhr’? Entire Ariana Grande Album Supposedly Leaked

Fans of Ariana Grande are wondering if an entire album of hers was leaked to Spotify under the artist name “Zandhr.” The album, which features 10 full songs, certainly sounds uncannily like Grande.

However, Ellen Degeneres did mention that Grande is appearing on her show on Wednesday, where fans have speculated that she could be announcing the drop of this new album.

Grande has not yet said anything about the album, but you can listen to it for yourself here. It sounds almost undeniably like Grande, whose voice is unmistakable.

LISTEN: Full Album by Artist ‘Zandhr’ That Sounds Undeniably Like Grande

Though Grande has not yet commented on the album, thousands of fans have speculated about the songs. Favorites include “Cadilac” and “Champagne,” with fans wondering when the polished recordings will come out.

The album is currently available on both iTunes and Spotify, currently.

The Album Was Discovered by a Savvy Fan Who Noticed the Artist ‘Zandhr’ Was Only Following One Playlist on Spotify: an Ariana Grande Collection

an album full of unreleased Ariana tracks, omg pic.twitter.com/A2nL9eYMeA — sachin (@sachindattani) November 5, 2018

According to BuzzFeed, the Zandhr secret album was found by a fan who noticed that the artist was only following one playlist, which is a collection of Ariana Grande songs.