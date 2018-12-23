Anna Peckham, Tom Cotton’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Anna Peckham has been married to Senator Tom Cotton since 2014. They have two children together.

Senator Cotton, who has been representing Arkansas in the Senate since 2015, could be a potential replacement for Defense Secretary James Mattis. Cotton is an Army veteran and is a member of the Senate’s Intelligence and Armed Services committees. He was briefly considered for the job as CIA chief after Mike Pompeo was asked to be Secretary of State.

Senator Cotton has not publicly indicated whether he would be interested in the Defense Secretary role. It’s tough to tell how his wife, Anna Peckham, would feel about a job change. She has remained largely out of the spotlight. Before she and Cotton got married, few even knew the two had been dating.

1. Anna Peckham & Tom Cotton Got Married During His Senate Campaign

Anna Peckham and Tom Cotton chose to tie the knot in the middle of a very busy schedule. Cotton, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, was running for the Senate. They got married in March of 2014.

It was first reported in November of 2013 that the congressman was engaged. But Cotton stayed quiet about his fiance’s identity. The Arkansas Times cited a source at the time who revealed the woman’s name was Anna but did not know her last name. They reportedly met through mutual friends in Washington, D.C.

Cotton shared a photo to Instagram after the wedding. The caption read, “My wife Anna & I want to thank all of our supporters for your well wishes!.” The Arkansas Times, citing KFSM-TV, eventually confirmed Anna maiden name as Peckham. The TV station reported that the couple took a short honeymoon during Cotton’s break from Capitol Hill, but no other details about the ceremony were released.

2. The Couple Welcomed Their First Child About a Year After Getting Married

Anna Peckham and Tom Cotton became first-time parents in April 2015. Gabriel was born in Washington, D.C. Cotton’s office reported that the baby boy was 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Senator Cotton announced the arrival on Twitter. “Happy to report Anna and I welcomed baby boy Cotton to the world last night! Mom and baby are healthy and happy. We are so blessed.”

Gabriel helped to announce that his parents were expecting a second child. They shared a photo of him in July 2016 with a sign that read, “I’m getting a little brother for Christmas this year!”

3. Anna Peckham & Tom Cotton’s Second Son Was Born Prematurely & Had To Spend A Couple Weeks in Intensive Care

Anna Peckham’s second pregnancy was more of a struggle. She and her husband shared in a Facebook video that she developed a liver condition called Cholestasis. It can cause stillbirth. As a precaution, Anna’s doctor decided that she should gove birth at 37 weeks.

Daniel was born December 7, 2016. They named him Daniel. He had underdeveloped lungs and had to be treated in the NICU for a couple of weeks.

Daniel underwent a therapy called surfactant, which was developed by research funded by March of Dimes and was able to go home before Christmas that year. The Cottons explained in the video that they were grateful for the work that March of Dimes does to help babies born prematurely.

4. Anna Peckham Cotton is an Attorney in Virginia

Anna Peckham Cotton is an attorney in Virginia. According to the national directory of lawyers Avvo, she has an address in Chantilly, a city in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Peckham’s legal career has taken her all over the country. She is listed on the Republican National Lawyers Association. According to her bio on that page, Peckham worked in Sheridan, Wyoming with the law firm Davis & Cannon.

In 2005, Peckham worked as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Montana. Prior to that position, she served as a judicial clerk for Justice James A. Rice of the Montana Supreme Court.

5. Anna Susan Peckham Grew Up in Nebraska & Spent Time on Both Coasts For College & Law School

Anna Susan Peckham Cotton was born August 18, 1977. At the time of their wedding, Senator Cotton’s office said that the bride grew up in rural Nebraska.

Peckham headed to the west coast for her undergraduate education. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, in 2000.

She moved to the east coast for law school. Peckham chose the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in New York City. During her time there, Peckham served as the president of the student-run Federalist Society and graduated in 2004.

Peckham completed several internships during law school. In 2002, she was a press intern for Republican Senator Chuck Hagel of Nebraska. In 2003, Peckham spent time at the Courtroom Advocates Project in New York City. She also interned at the Southern District of New York and interned in the office of the U.S. Solicitor General in Washington D.C.