Anne Reid: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In late December, Elizabeth Warren named Anne Reid as her new chief of staff. Reid, who is African American, will become one of just a handful of people of color serving as chief of staff for a US senator. Reid’s hire immediately sparked speculation about Warren’s political ambitions: the Boston Globe mused that Warren wants to prove that she cares about diversity, and The Washington Post saw Reid’s appointment as a sign that Warren is “courting black voters.”

Warren’s outgoing chief of staff, Dan Geldon, is expected to take a key role in Warren’s presidential campaign, if the Massachusetts senator decides to run. On December 31, Warren announced that she was forming an exploratory committee to test her shot at a presidential run in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about Anne Reid:

1. She’s Been Warren’s Senior Adviser Since October

Senator Elizabeth Warren named a new chief of staff on Thursday, changing up her office ahead of a possible presidential run and making it one of only a handful in the Senate to be led by a person of color: Anne Reid https://t.co/jwoqGDlRNO — Dorothy Rhau (@DorothyRhau) December 28, 2018

Reid went to work for Warren’s Senate office in October 2018. She came to the job from the non-profit sector, but Reid also had years of experience working as a congressional staffer during the Obama administration. Reid has a background in public health and holds a Masters in the subject from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

“Anne’s experience serving our country and working to improve the health and well-being of millions of Americans will be invaluable as we continue our fights to level the playing field,” Warren said in a statement when she announced that Reid would be her new chief of staff. Reid officially starts in the position when the 116th Congress opens.

2. She Previously Worked for the Obama Administration

Anne Reid first went to work in DC a decade ago, at the start of the Obama administraion. In 2008, she took a job as a professional staff member and legislative analyst with the US House of Representatives committees on energy and commerce and oversight and government reform.

From there, Reid eventually went on to work as Counselor to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell, where she was a member of the senior leadership team during the final years of the Obama administration. She left the government in January 2017, with President Trump’s inauguration, and went into the non-profit sector.

3. She Co-Founded Concordis, a Think Tank That Studies Public Health & Policy

After leaving the government, Reid joined a few other Obama-administration staffers to co-found Concordis : Strategy and Analytics. Concordis is a group of health policy advocates and researchers who produce research and policy ideas about public health.

Reid also spent a year as director of a group called Vision to Learn, which provides free or low-cost eye care to children living in poverty.

4. She Has a BA in Hispanic Studies from Harvard University

Reid holds a BA from Harvard University, where she majored in Hispanic Studies. She also holds a Masters in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Most of Reid’s career has focused on public health, both in and out of the federal government. At the end of the Obama administration, Reid served as a senior adviser to the Secretary of Health and Human Services. When she left the government at the start of the Trump administration, Reid co-founded a group that researches public health issues and proposes solutions to related problems.

5. A Pro-Diversity Group Praised Warren for Hiring Reid

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies issues annual reports on the lack of diversity on Capitol Hill. The group was quick to praise Elizabeth Warren for hiring, and then promoting, Anne Reid. The Joint Center issued a statement on the appointment this week.

“We commend Senator Warren for increasing staff diversity among chiefs of staff,” said Don Bell, director of the Black Talent Initiative at the Joint Center. “As we have seen so far during this hiring season, the face of senior staff in the House and Senate is changing because of members who recognize that it is not enough to have diversity in electoral coalitions. Diversity and inclusion must be the centerpiece of policymaking. It starts with staff.”