Breana Rouhselang: Pregnant Indiana Teen Killed by Football Player, Cops Say

Breana Rouhselang is an Indiana teen and high school cheerleader who was founded dead Sunday morning. A 16-year-old football player at her school was charged in her murder, WSBT reported.

Breana Rouhselang Was 6-Months Pregnant

Family members said Rouhselang, 17, was six-months pregnant when she was killed. Her body was found in a dumpster behind a restaurant. Police did not say how she was killed.

Aaron Trejo, a 16-year-old football player at Mishawaka High School, was charged in her murder. Police did not specify what Trejo and Rouhselang’s relationship was.

“It was learned that these two individuals knew each other through the football team at Mishawaka High school,” Asst. Police Commander Alex Aredt told WSBT.

Rouhselang’s family said she was the manager of the football team and was previously a cheerleader at the school.

Trejo and Rouhselang lived just a few blocks from one another, and just up the street from where her body was found.

Police served a search warrant at Trejo’s home and brought him in for questioning.

Aaron Trejo Charged In Breana Rouhselang’s Murder

This is Aaron Trejo, 16, accused of killing Breana Rouhselang and disposing of her body in a dumpster —

He’s expected to be charged today. More info: https://t.co/3Kzy3y7DEV pic.twitter.com/rIT2FYqWVO — Tiffany Salameh ABC57 (@tiffanysalameh) December 10, 2018

“At the end of this interview, the decision for a preliminary charge of murder was made and he was ultimately transported to the St. Joseph County Jail,” said Aredt.

Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said the incident has hit investigators hard.

“The thing is that most of us are fathers, and any senseless death is very upsetting, but when you’re talking about young people, it is more so,” said Fronk.

Mishawaka High School called the death a “terrible tragedy” in a statement:

The Mishawaka High School family suffered a terrible tragedy today. School administrators are working with authorities in the investigation of the death of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends who have been affected by this great loss. Our focus is now to offer all of the support possible to our staff and students. There will be grief counselors available at Mishawaka High School first thing in the morning and throughout the day. School will be open, and we believe it is best for all students to come and be around those who care for them.

Mayor Says No Ongoing Threat After Breana Rouhselang’s Murder

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said in a statement that the death has shaken the community “to its core” but assured residents there was no “ongoing threat.”

“I want to assure the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety associated with this tragic event. These are the types of senseless tragedies that shake our small town community to its core. At this time, I would like to ask our citizens to join me in praying for Breana, her family, the Mishawaka High School community and all families that have been impacted. Our hearts go out to them,” Wood said in a statement.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Rouhselang’s family pay for Breana’s funeral costs.

