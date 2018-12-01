This George H.W. Bush Parody Account Is Playing With Fire

damn it's hot down here — George H.W. Bush (@georgeisinhell) December 1, 2018

After George H.W. Bush passed away, social media was full of kind words for the former president. Democrats and Republicans alike suddenly had nothing but praise for Poppy. But at least one Twitter user had a different idea.

Hours after President Bush’s death, an account named George H.W. Bush suddenly tweeted, “damn it’s hot down here.” The twitter handle in question is @georgeisinhell and the location, of course, is “hell.”

George’s account is following just 60 people, many of them self-declared Marxists and Bolsheviks. He has over 3,000 followers so far. His twitter account was created back in 2014 but he’s never tweeted before today. His profile includes a link to an online library of Marxist literature.

‘George’ Mocks People Who Praise Him & Says the Whole CIA Is in Jail Too

reagan bourgeois

conservatives "progressives" 🤝

eulogizing war criminals https://t.co/HydSIcoGqk — George H.W. Bush (@georgeisinhell) December 1, 2018

The Parody George account has nothing but scorn for “progressive” politicians who have been eulogize get Bush after his death. Bernie Sanders, for example, put out a tweet praising President Bush for his “humble and devoted service” to the US. But the parody account snapped back, “Reagan conservatives, Bourgeouis “progressives,” eulogizing war criminals.”

The account then retweeted a thread about “George H.W. Bush crimes & war crimes.”

Parody “George” is looking for Contras to get in touch with:

if hell is so bad then why did all my old CIA coworkers just throw me a welcome party? checkmate, commies — George H.W. Bush (@georgeisinhell) December 1, 2018

and was thrilled to discover that there’s oil down in hell:

they got oil down here wya @exxonmobil — George H.W. Bush (@georgeisinhell) December 1, 2018

He announced with glee that Hell is full of CIA workers, writing, “if hell is so bad the why did all my old CIA coworkers just throw me a welcome party? Checkmate, commies.”

The account also retweeted a gruesome cartoon which shows Death (dressed all in black and carrying a scythe) stalks down a bloody hallway with a series of doors, each bearing a photo of a conservative world leader. The doors with photos of Margaret Thatcher, John McCain, and George H.W. Bush are all open. Trails of blood lead out of each door. Death is knocking on a door bearing Henry Kissinger’s photo.

This kind of humor isn’t for everyone, especially so soon after the death of an American President. But for thousands of people, the account apparently serves as a reminder that Bush Sr wasn’t always a beloved figure and that he was, like every president, a complicated and controversial character who drew criticism as well as praise.