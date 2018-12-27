Christopher Andrew Cochran: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Andrew “Andy” Cochran is an Alabama man charged with killing the father of his girlfriend’s children on Christmas Day.

Cochran, 29, is being held in the Marion County jail on a murder charge, AL.com reported.

Police told ABC 33 that the shooting took place in the middle of the afternoon in a police department parking lot during a child custody exchange.

The shooting occurred after a verbal argument. The outlet reports that Cochran began to argue with the unidentified victim after meeting him for the first time. The mother of the children tried to intervene but was unable to stop Cochran before he shot the victim.

1. Cochran Shot The Victim in a Police Parking Lot

Police say that the 29-year-old Cochran shot the father of his girlfriend’s children in the parking lot of the Hamilton police department.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said the victim’s two children, a girl and a boy, witnessed the murder but neither were injured.

No police officers were involved in the shooting.

2. The Shooting Followed an Argument During a Child Custody Exchange

HPD: neither children were injured in the shooting. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/tvi74MQGTo — Andrew Donley (@Andrewabc3340) December 26, 2018

ABC 33 reports that the shooting happened during a child custody exchange in the police parking lot.

According to the report, the victim’s son got out of the car with his father while his daughter stayed behind. The father followed the child to meet his mother’s new boyfriend and a fight ensued.

“There was some words back and forth between the (parents),” Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery told AL.com. “We don’t know if the boyfriend tried to intervene or what.”

ABC 33 reports that the mother tried to stop Cochran from shooting her children’s father but was not able.

An investigation is ongoing.

3. Cochran Has Been Charged With Murder

Just hearing from a friend of the Hamilton custody exchange shooting victim. “I knew him very well. We rode motorcycles together. (Victim) was a great friend and a loving father. Those kids were his world. They were all he talked about.”@abc3340 — Andrew Donley (@Andrewabc3340) December 26, 2018

Cochran was charged with murder and is being held at the Marion County jail in northern Alabama.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A friend of the victim told ABC 33, “I knew him very well. We rode motorcycles together. [He] was a great friend and a loving father. Those kids were his world. They were all he talked about.”

4. Police Say Divorced Couples Frequently Exchange Kids in Parking Lot

Chief Vickery told WBRC that many couples use the police department’s parking lot to drop off children with the other parent on weekends because it is considered a safe place to make the exchange.

“There were some words exchanged between the father and his ex,” Vickery said. “It’s a tragedy, just a tragedy.”

5. Cochran’s Facebook Page Was Filled With Gun-Related Posts

According to Cochran’s Facebook page, he works as a manager at an auto parts store in Hamilton, which is located about 100 miles from Birmingham.

His timeline over the last several months includes several gun-related posts, including a post from two weeks prior to the shooting about how background checks fail to affect gun deaths in the state.

His last post, from three days prior to the shooting, was about gift certificates to a gun store as a last-minute Christmas gift idea.

