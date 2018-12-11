Emanuel Fluter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emanuel Fluter now charged with murder in 3-year-old’s death at Clinton County home. Apparently the uncle lived with family that included 9 other kids. No word yet on why this happened. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/oPhgjE5SBE — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 10, 2018

Emanuel Fluter has been charged with murder after investigators said he cut his three-year-old niece’s throat. The alleged attack occurred Saturday, December 8. The little girl, identified as Josephine Bulubenchi, died the next day.

Police said the toddler’s father heard Josephine screaming and ran into the room. Four other children were in the room at the time, according to an arrest citation.

The attack happened at a home along Beatty Creek Road in Clinton County, Kentucky, which is near the border with Tennessee.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Emanuel Fluter Faces Multiple Charges Including Murder

A clerk with the Clinton County Clerk’s office confirmed to Heavy over the phone that Emanuel Fluter faces at least 7 charges. After he was arrested on December 8, he was charged with the following:

• 4 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

• 2 counts of first-degree assault

After the toddler passed away, Fluter was charged with murder.

He was being held in the Clinton County Jail. The clerk confirmed that the jail does not keep online records of its current inmates. But his name is listed under VineLink, a national database of current inmates.

WLEX-TV in Lexington, Kentucky reported that jail officials had been unable to secure a mugshot of Fluter. They cited jail officials who said that Fluter had not cooperated during booking and acted “too violently” to take a picture.

2. The Coroner Listed Josephine Bulubenchi’s Manner of Death as Homicide

Josephine Bulubenchi was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately following the attack. She was later flown to UK Children’s Hospital for treatment. The hospital is located in Fayette County, about 115 miles north of her home in Clinton County.

Josephine was pronounced dead on Sunday, December 9, at 5:23 in the afternoon. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office issued a news release following her death, which is embedded above. They listed the manner of death as a homicide. An autopsy was being conducted in Frankfort, the capital of Kentucky.

3. Emanuel Fluter Had Been Living With the Family at the Time of the Attack & Josephine’s Father Heard Her Screaming on the Baby Monitor

Emanuel Fluter had reportedly been living with his sister’s family in Clinton County when the attack happened. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Fluter went into Josephine’s bedroom around 6:30 in the morning on Saturday, December 8. He is accused of slitting her throat.

Josephine’s father, Fluter’s brother-in-law, heard his daughter screaming on the baby monitor. He reportedly rushed into the room and tried to take the knife away from Fluter. He was cut on the hand in the process.

Deputies say four other children were in the room at the time. Investigators have not publicly speculated on a motive.

4. Fluter’s Brother: He Has Suffered From Mental Illness & Must Have Snapped

Flutur's brother says they have tried to help him for years. He says Flutur has suffered from mental illness, but never harmed anyone in the past. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/3fY8ZSH86N — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) December 11, 2018

Reporter Leigh Searcy of WLEX-TV was in the courtroom as Emanuel Fluter was formally arraigned on the charges and shared images from the court. A “not guilty” plea was entered.

Searcy shared on Twitter that she spoke to Fluter’s brother. He told her that Emanuel had suffered from mental illness for several years but had never been violent in the past. He said Emanuel must have “snapped” and insisted that his brother is not a monster.

Three year old's uncle, also her accused killer is about to be arraigned in Clinton Co. I asked him what he had to say about the charges against him as he walked into courthouse. Emanuel Fluter told me, "They're all true." @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/PEYZ3xD6xI — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) December 11, 2018

Searcy also shared that she was able to pose a question to Fluter. She wrote on Twitter, “I asked him what he had to say about the charges against him as he walked into courthouse. Emanuel Fluter told me, ‘They’re all true.'”

5. The Bulubenchi Family Had Nine Children & a GoFundMe Campaign Was Launched to Help With Funeral Costs

Josephine Mia Bulubenchi was one of nine children. A GoFundMe campaign was started to help the family cover funeral expenses. According to the page, they are planning to hold funeral services in Michigan.

Josephine’s parents shared on Facebook that a viewing would be held at Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky on December 12 at 5 p.m.

