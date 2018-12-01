George H.W. Bush’s Children: Photos of the Kids He Left Behind

George Herbert Walker Bush has died. He was America's 41st President, and had suffered a myriad of health problems over the past years, including vascular Parkinsonism. He died just about seven months after the death of his beloved wife, Barbara Bush. She passed away at the age of 92 on April 17, 2018. George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush leave behind five children who dearly loved them. One of their children — daughter Robin — died just before turning four years old. Click through this gallery to see photos of the Bushes' children and learn more about them.

Although a cause of death has not been released for the former President, he suffered many health issues. A statement released by Jim McGrath on behalf of George W. Bush on November 30, 2018 read: "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

McGrath, the family spokesman, later released a second statement which read: "George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers, Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical."

Bush is survived by two siblings: sister Nancy Walker Bush Ellis and brother Jonathan Bush. Two of his brothers passed away before him: Prescott Bush, Jr. and William "Bucky" Bush. His parents were Prescott Bush and Dorothy Walker Bush. Bush's living daughter, Dorothy Bush, was named after Bush's mother.

Bush's living children are George W. Bush, Jeb Bush, Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch, Neil Bush, and Marvin Bush. Robin Bush passed away just before she turned four years old. George Bush once said that he knew that when he died, he would see his daughter Robin again.

Bush suffered the complications of vascular Parkinsonism for years before he passed away. The disease was why he was in a wheelchair during his last years. Vascular Parkinsonism is an "atypical" Parkinsonism that has symptoms similar to Parkinson's, but not the same cause. Some Parkinsonian symptoms, like tremors, stiffness, trouble walking, and slow movements, also exist. But the symptoms are typically produced by a series of small strokes rather than the neurodegeneration seen in traditional Parkinson's.

Bush was a fighter pilot in World War II after graduating from Yale. He was Vice President during Ronald Reagan's administration for two terms. Bush was one of the most popular Presidents in history after the Gulf War, but a recession helped Bill Clinton beat him in a re-election bid. In 1991, his approval rating was 89 percent, which was only surpassed by George W. Bush with a 90 percent approval rating shortly after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. But Bush's popularity tanked in 1991 during a sluggish economy, and Clinton beat him by 5.4 percentage points in 1992.

President Bush died at 10:10 p.m. Central time on November 30. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as practical. Click through this gallery to see photos of the Bushes' children and learn more about them.