Greg Collins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Collins is a Mississippi investigator facing a charge of sexual battery. He was arrested December 8 in the city of Olive Branch in Desoto County.

Police said Collins assaulted a woman in his hotel room. The alleged victim reported it to police shortly after leaving the hotel.

Collins is an investigator with Kosciusko Police. He was off-duty at the time of the reported incident.

1. Greg Collins Was in Olive Branch for a Homeland Security Training Course

Greg Collins is an investigator with the Kosciusko Police Department. The city is located in Attala County, about 150 miles north of Olive Branch.

Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew confirmed that Collins and five other officers were sent to Olive Branch for special training. They were participating in Field Force Operations training, which is conducted by the Department of Homeland Security. Officers learn how to handle large crowds and mass-arrest procedures.

The three-day program took place between Thursday, December 6, and Saturday, December 8.

2. Collins Was Accused of Assaulting a Woman at His Hotel Room After a Night of ‘Socializing’

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, Collins met a woman at a bar on Saturday, December 8. As in the case of suspected sexual assault cases, she was not publicly named.

Police said the alleged victim went back to Collin’ hotel room, where they continued to have a conversation. She told police that when she went into the bathroom, Collins sexually assaulted her.

She left the hotel immediately after the alleged assault. She reported it to police a short time later.

3. Collins Was Arrested & a Judge Set an Unusual Bond of $22,222.22

Greg Collins was arrested that night and charged with sexual battery.

A judge set bond at an unusual number: $22,222.22.

Collins appears to have quickly paid bond and was released. According to an online search of inmate records, Collins was not in custody as of Monday, December 10. A court date has been set for January 8, 2019, at Olive Branch Municipal Court.

4. Collins Has Been Suspended Without Pay From the Kosciusko Police Department

Investigator Greg Collins will not be working as the investigation continues.

According to the Star-Herald, a local newspaper in Kosciusko, the Board of Aldermen held an impromptu meeting on December 10. They decided to suspend Collins without pay. Mayor Jimmy Cockroft made the announcement.

5. Collins Has Been an Investigator Since at Least 2015

We have reached out to the Kosciusko Police Department to learn how long Officer Collins has been with the department. But he is cited in online articles about past cases dating back to 2015.

For example, in 2015, Collins was mentioned as the investigator involved in a drug seizure at a hotel. Police Chief Dew was quoted praising his team of investigators and patrolmen.

In 2017, Collins assisted in arresting seven people on drug and weapons charges.

Officer Greg Collins does not appear to have a prior criminal record. His name does not appear in a federal database and no crimes come up in a search of online records.

