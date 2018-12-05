Is Mail Delivered Today, Wednesday, by the Post Office?

You may be wondering whether the U.S. Postal Service is delivering mail on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. The answer is largely no, with the exception of some packages, mail is not being delivered today.

Why isn’t the post office delivering most mail today? It’s a National Day of Mourning in honor of former President George H.W. Bush, who died at the age of 94 on November 30, 2018. The passing of a president is a rare event, and, as a result, most postal service is being suspended for that day, which is also the day of Bush’s state funeral.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Post Office Is Suspending Regular Mail Deliveries on Wednesday, December 5, 2018

The post office released a statement confirming the suspended mail delivery.

Here’s the full statement from the U.S. Postal Service:

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush. Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5. We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season.

The postal service also placed an alert on its website. “National Day of Mourning Observed

USPS Limits Service Wednesday, Dec. 5,” the website reads. “The Postal Service® will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service on Wednesday, December 5. USPS® will provide limited package delivery service on that day.”

Bush, when he passed away, was the nation’s oldest president in history. He is also the father of a president, a World War II veteran, the former vice president and the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Powerful images from this evening's arrival of the Bush family at the U.S. Capitol courtesy @PaulMorsePhoto. #Remembering41 #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/EmdjFsENOi — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 4, 2018

The body of the former president is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and will remain so until the morning of December 5, 2018. Bush was the nation’s 41st president. Bush’s funeral will take place on Wednesday in the National Cathedral.

There is an official tribute website for George H.W. Bush, which you can see here. It leads off with the quote, “Any definition of a successful life must include service to others.” Bush is being given a State funeral. The website on state funerals explains, “U.S. State Funerals are offered to all current or former Presidents of the United States, President-elect and other officials designated by the President. Organized and headquartered out of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR); a state funeral is a time-honored tradition and a symbol of respect.”

Images from this morning and the state funeral for President George H. W. Bush — family at the funeral home, @SecretService honorary pallbearers, and boarding "Special Air Mission 41" at Ellington Field. #Remembering41 (Credit: Office of George H.W. Bush-Evan Sisley) pic.twitter.com/T6br9URryZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

It continues, “A state funeral is a 7 to 10 day event and consists of three stages. Stage I includes ceremonies within the state in which the president, former president, or president-elect was in residence. Stage II includes ceremonies within Washington, DC, and Stage III includes ceremonies in the state in which the authorized individual has chosen to be interred.”