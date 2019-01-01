Jazmine Barnes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As the Harris County Sheriff is hunting her killer, a community is grieving 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was shot to death while riding in a car with her mother and sisters when a man in a pickup truck, described as a middle-aged white man with a beard, pulled up next to them and began shooting. Jazmine was shot and killed. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

The killer is reported to be a white man. The family he gunned down is African-American. A bounty of $35,000 for the killer has been offered.

Washington was pulling out of a Wal-Mart parking lot in Cloverleaf, Texas before 7 a.m. Sunday when the shooting occurred.

Harris County Sheriff’s Maj. Jesse Razo and homicide detective Lt. Chris Sandoval said in a Sunday morning briefing that at around 7 a.m., police received a call about a shooting. Razo said that when sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a vehicle stopped on the side of the main lanes of a beltway and inside were the family, Washington, the mother, and her daughters: Barnes, 7, two girls under 15 and a 6-year-old, who was injured possibly by shattered glass. The teens were physically unharmed.

But the second-grader was shot and died before paramedics could get her to a hospital.

Here’s what you need the know:

1. Washington is Hospitalized, Her Other Daughters Are Traumatized & Her Baby Jazmine is Dead

Police said after the truck fired into the car, it took off. The man driving was identified as being a white man in his 40s, with a beard. The truck was a red or maroon pickup. After the family was fired on, Washington was able to keep driving even with a bullet in her to flee their assailant. She made a U-turn and eventually stopped the car, which is where deputies found it. It was reported that she stopped when she realized her daughter had been shot and was unconscious.

Help us identify the person who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday. If you live near Wallisville Rd/ E. Sam Houston Pkwy look over your surveillance video. We’re looking for a 4-door red truck. If you have info call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nyMudgs60x — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

Washington was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in Houston with a non-life threatening injury from a gunshot wound. Razo said the other girls were “shaken.”

Washington said the killer fired into the car and “didn’t stop.”

“…He sped in front of us and stopped and still continued to fire at us,” she said while crying from her hospital bed. “I need everybody to pull together to get justice for my child.”

Journalist and activist Shaun King spoke to Jazmine’s family and her mother, who remains hospitalized. King wrote on Twitter that he was told Jazmine was shot in the head. “It was a deliberate murder,” King wrote. “He shot them, pulled closer and shot some more.”

I have spoke to Jazmine’s family. Her dear mother is still in the hospital, wounded. Jazmine was shot right in the head. It was a deliberate murder. He shot them, pulled closer and shot some more. To this man and his entire family, I will not stop until I find you. On God. https://t.co/nWK4AgHjCB — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 1, 2019

King vowed that “on God,” he won’t rest until the killer is brought to justice.

Washington, weeping and inconsolable said, “I just can’t imagine walking up without her every morning …looking at me with her beautiful smile.”

2. Jazmine Was a Second Grader at Monahan Elementary School. Counselors Will Help Kids Process The Death & Their Grief

We're mourning the loss of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was shot to death just before 7 a.m. Sunday while riding in a car with her mother and three sisters. We won’t stop until we find Jazmine’s killer. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PJJLXaJmbC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

“Sheldon ISD joins the Sheldon community in mourning the loss of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes who was tragically shot and killed yesterday morning while riding in a vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement from the school district’s Facebook page read in part.

“Jazmine was a second grader at Monahan Elementary and will truly be missed by all students and staff,” the post read.

“Although additional counselors will be assigned to Monahan Elementary on Jan. 8,” the schools asked if parents would “please break the news to their children now and comfort them while they are still on break.”

The district said funeral arrangements are not known, “but please visit sheldonisd.com or our Facebook page for updated information.

“…please pray for Jazmine’s family as law enforcement continues to conduct their investigation.”

One of Barnes’ former teachers, Jessica Berry, said the child “…loved life, family, and some simple things such as smell good (as she would say) lotions and body spray. She was a helper and sassy when needed to be. She was caring about others and made sure to always tell you she loved you. Jazmine didn’t deserve this. May God bring her the justice she deserves!!! Love you Jazmine ❤️”

Her family called her Jaz. And she was beloved by all. They sent me this video of her to share with you all. We must find the evil coward who murdered 7 year old Jazmine Barnes. We must. We have some leads already, but they aren’t good enough. Keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/2Lc0sJxsX8 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 2, 2019

“Her family called her ‘Jaz.'”

3. Jazmine’s Siblings Are Suffering: ‘They’re Devastated. They Lost a Sister’ & Her Father is Asking for Justice

“The family of 7-year old Jazmine Barnes says she, her sisters and mom were supposed to make a quick trip to the store today. Family was in town- they were enjoying the holidays together. Little Jazmine never made it home.”

The family of 7-year old Jazmine Barnes says she, her sisters and mom were supposed to make a quick trip to the store today. Family was in town- they were enjoying the holidays together. Little Jazmine never made it home. Her mom and sisters are left with this: https://t.co/dxzCwDRXNR — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 30, 2018

Razo said the surviving girls are “…devastated. They lost a sister. Especially during this holiday season. It’s tough.”

Please keep this family in your prayers. A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this innocent child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes. So senseless. It’s never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, “Please keep this family in your prayers. A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this innocent child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes. So senseless. It’s never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season.”

“Justice 4 Jaz,” wrote Chris Cevilla.

He has also started a GoFundMe page. More than $13,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning.

The father of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes, who was murdered on Sunday in a Walmart parking lot, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for funeral expenses. Please show love and support. Your generosity has no limit. 💔https://t.co/26DD6bVTDz — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 2, 2019

“Today my little girl Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed. Her mother and siblings were also shot at. Unfortunately, the life of my 7 yr old little girl was taken selfishly by an unknown suspect. I hope and pray for my family to find peace and justice for our loss. I could never imagine the day of losing one of my own children let alone the youngest in such a selfish and senseless way,” he wrote.

“I ask that family or friends that are able too please help and find it in y’all hearts to donate …to help with any expenses that our family may need during this tragedy. Rest In Heaven Jazmine, our beautiful princess. We love you and miss you!”

“I just want anybody, whoever, out there who knows anything about the murder of my daughter to just please step up as if it was your own,” Cevilla pleaded.

1- This beautiful little girl should be alive right now, but instead we're saying #RIPJazmineBarnes…

2-Jazmine's family has created a page where you can help contribute to Justice for their daughter >> https://t.co/vnU5CuQolT#JazmineBarnes pic.twitter.com/IybkvKXKOj — NIKKOLAS (@4NIKKOLAS) January 2, 2019

4. Outpouring of Prayer, Support & Condolences From the Community Filled Social Media & Some Discussed How to Tell Their Children, Jazmine’s School & Classmates

Five hours after posting a statement of grief, sadness and condolence, the Sheldon Independent School District’s Facebook message had nearly 1,000 people share or comment. praying hands, calls for justice for Jazmine, broken hearts and condolences, anger and tears. Teachers nad parents who knew her, and more that didn’t but all were nonetheless shocked and saddened.

“Rest in heaven, little angel,” one wrote. And many more like that.

On the Facebook page, a grandmother was concerned about her granddaughter, a classmate of Jazmine’s. Another parent said she was going to talk to her daughter before they head back to school Wednesday.

“You don’t want her to find out once she’s at school …” That was echoed by Sheldon schools.

5. Sheriff ‘Won’t Rest’ Until Barnes’ Killer’ is Caught. Celebrities & Activists Are Urging People Who Know the Killer to Step up & the $35,000 Cash Reward May Help

We need your help to identify Jazmine Barnes’ killer. The suspect may have been driving a red pickup truck #HouNews https://t.co/6Q0Pl71apW — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

“Our hearts go out to Jazmine’s grieving classmates and teachers at Monahan Elementary in @SheldonISD. We won’t rest until this precious child’s killer is brought to justice.”

Razo said “people who commit these types of crimes often talk” and he believes someone has information and asked for anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office. He added the suspect should turn himself in because, “we are looking for you, we will locate you, we will find you.”

Razo said the suspect is “considered armed and dangerous” and should not be approached; call 911.

Razo told reporters investigators were looking at surveillance video “from this entire area.” But on Monday, were asking for help from the community on that very point.

Investigators ask all residents in the Wallisville Rd/E. Sam Houston Pwky area to review security video from the morning of 12/30. Looking for a red 4-door pickup involved in the fatal shooting of Jazmine Barnes, age 7. Call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

“Investigators ask all residents in the Wallisville Rd/E. Sam Houston Pwky area to review security video from the morning of 12/30. Looking for a red 4-door pickup involved in the fatal shooting of Jazmine Barnes, age 7. Call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS.”

Our hearts go out to Jazmine's grieving classmates and teachers at Monahan Elementary in @SheldonISD. We won't rest until this precious child's killer is brought to justice. https://t.co/NwQpISkwan — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

King tweeted, “I am joining the search for her killer…”

URGENT. ALL HANDS ON DECK. A 40 y/o white man w/ a beard in a red pickup truck pulled up on 7 y/o Jazmine Barnes and her family near a Houston @Walmart and shot and killed her and injured others. I am joining the search for her killer and have a $25,000 reward. Need him NOW. pic.twitter.com/ugfA2nJ1k8 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 1, 2019

“Listen. I have $35,000 in cash for the person who turns in the murderer of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. You can contact me confidentially. And I can give you the money without anyone knowing it was you. Contact me at shaunking@gmail.com or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.”

Up to $35,000 now. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/Y52r3O3h1q — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 1, 2019

Celebrities, activists, government officials, and everyday folks are demanding the killer be apprended.

Find him! This evil monster must be stopped! https://t.co/dUUArkowcX — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 2, 2019

The mother of #JazmineBarnes on the fatal shooting of her 7-year old daughter. Killer pulled up to the family in his red truck and fired shots directly into their car. Jazmine died at the scene. Dec 30. Houston. Murderer is a white male, 40s and is still at large. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/OlDWJ0DPOO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 2, 2019

Please help find this murderer if you can. https://t.co/aFCq71RlBS — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 2, 2019

Please help find this coward. https://t.co/HtiOtZQ6tg — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) January 2, 2019

My Houston people 🙏🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/hu5pcHqP2G — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) January 2, 2019

This is so awful. Please retweet in hopes of helping police find the killer of Jazmine Barnes, a 7 year-old girl shot dead for no damn reason while traveling in her family’s car.

Houston-area Walmart drive-by killing: Father pleads for help finding gunman https://t.co/tEyzMxrX3P — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 2, 2019

Please provide information on the gun man who shot and killed Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year old. He was driving a red pickup truck on Wallisville Rd. If you know something please report it. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 1, 2019

This is a developing story.