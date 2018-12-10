Jazmine Headley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jazmine Headley is a Brooklyn, New York woman seen in a viral video having her baby forcibly ripped from her arms by police officers after a dispute about seating, WABC reports.

Headley, 23, is facing numerous charges from the incident, which began after she apparently could not find a place to sit while visiting the Human Resources Administration building in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

Headley had gone to the office to request daycare vouchers so she could work as a cleaner. Headley sat on the floor because she could not find a chair. When she refused to stand when security told her to get up, a supervisor called the police.

Headley was barred from seeing her child and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, trespassing and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

She also faces an outstanding warrant in New Jersey.

1. Jazmine Headley Had Police Called On Her For Sitting on The Floor

Headley went to the Human Resources Administration building on Bergen Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn in order to request daycare vouchers for her 1-year-old son, Damone, so that she could get a job as a cleaner, WABC reported.

The office was crowded and there were no chairs for the 23-year-old mother to sit with her child so she sat on the floor to wait her turn. Even though video shows she was not blocking any doors or hallways, security ordered Headley to get up.

When she refused because there were no other places to sit, a supervisor called the police.

“She called five other security guards, all harassing her, bothering her,” Nyasia Ferguson, who recorded the video, told WABC. “Everyone…was like, ‘leave the girl alone, she’s not bothering anyone, just sitting there like all day.’ They kept harassing her.”

2. Police Officers Were Seen on Video Forcibly Prying Baby From Jazmine Headley’s Hands

The NYPD said it was called after security failed to remove Headley “due to her disorderly conduct towards others, and for obstructing the hallway.”

“She refused to comply with officers’ orders, and was then taken into custody,” police said in a statement.

A group of NYPD officers were seen in the video forcibly trying to pry her Headley’s son from her arms as he dragged her on the floor.

“Oh my God, oh my God, look what they’re doing to us, look what they’re doing to her,” someone is heard yelling in the video.

“There’s a f—king baby in her hands!” someone else yelled.

“I’m begging you please,” Headley is heard pleading. “You’re hurting my son! You’re hurting my son!”

At one point, an officer points a Taser at the crowd as they protest the officers’ actions.

“[The mom] made the security guard feel dumb so she called the cops on her and this was the outcome,” wrote Monae Sinclair, who posted the video online. “She had her baby in her hands the whole time. I’m so f–ing disgusted with the NYPD.”

“I was just so disgusted and scared,” Ferguson said. “I thought the cops supposed to help you. They just straight up came and attacked the lady.”

3. Jazmine Headley Was Arrested on a Slew of Charges

Lisa Schreibersdorf, Executive Director of Brooklyn Defender Services, issues the following statement regarding the violent mistreatment of our client Jazmine Headley at a SNAP office in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/JYLDQojFvF — Brooklyn Defender Services (@BklynDefender) December 10, 2018

Headley was charged with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespassing.

Headley’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins, told WABC that Headley is barred from seeing her son.

Brooklyn prosecutors did not request bail in the case but Headley also has an outstanding warrant in Mercer County, New Jersey for failure to appear in court in relation to credit card fraud and may be extradited to face charges there as well. She is being held at Rikers Island.

“Our office is conducting an independent investigation into this troubling case, and we are in the process of reviewing all available videos and interviewing witnesses with the intention of reaching a swift decision,” a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office told WABC. “We did not request any bail, and Ms. Headley’s hold is in connection with a warrant from New Jersey. We are reaching out to authorities in that state to expedite her release.”

4. NYPD Calls Jazmine Headley Video ‘Troubling’

The New York Police Department called the video “troubling” and said they were investigating the incident, The New York Post reports.

“Video images of the incident in the 84th precinct are troubling,” the NYPD said in a statement, adding that the investigation will “include examination of all available video of the incident.”

5. Lawmakers Outraged at Jazmine Headley Video

Being poor is not a crime. The actions of the officers in this video are appalling & contemptible. There must be a full investigation & the results made public. No mother should have to experience the trauma & humiliation we all witnessed in this video.https://t.co/UU97MLJ5Pt — Tish James (@TishJames) December 10, 2018

“Being poor is not a crime. The actions of the NYPD in this video are appalling and contemptible,” said Letitia James, the New York City Public Advocate.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams criticized the police officers’ actions.

“The police should not be a tool to further exacerbate a situation between a (member of the) public who is seeking some type of assistance,” Adams told CNN.

“This is a blemish on our entire city. Anytime our well-trained police officers cannot de-escalate a situation between mother and child without looking like Border Patrol police snatching away babies and children, that says that we’re not doing what we need to do correctly,” he said.

“This is supposed to be a place where families come to regain their dignity and respect, and not have it ripped from us,” he added.

Corey Johnson, the speaker of the New York City Council, called the video “unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking.”

“I’d like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this. It’s hard to watch this video,” he tweeted.

