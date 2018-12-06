Larry Wallace: Top Kamala Harris Aide Resigns Over Harassment Settlement

Larry Wallace was a top aide to Kamala Harris stationed in her Sacramento office until Wednesday, December 5, when he resigned over news of a sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against the Department of Justice in 2017, and subsequently settled.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Department of Justice settled the claim for $400,000. The accuser, Danielle Hartley, said that she was recruited to be Wallace’s assistant in 2011, and that she felt she was “harassed and demeaned due to her gender.” At one part, Hartley said that Wallace put his printer in a location in his office that forced her to crawl under his desk in dresses and skirts.

Here’s what you need to know.

READ: Danielle Hartley Lawsuit Against the Department of Justice Alleges That Wallace ‘Harassed’ Her ‘Based on Her Gender’

As was written in the lawsuit, Hartley was “recruited” by Wallace to be his Executive Assistant in 2011, having worked at the Department of Justice since 2006. Throughout her time working for Wallace, she maintained that she was “harassed and demeaned” by Wallace due to her gender. One specific way in which she was harassed, as written in the suit, details an incident in which Wallace put his printer beneath his desk and asked Hartley to change the ink on a daily basis. Hartley claimed that even when she asked to move the printer, he refused, and that he would ask her to put printer paper into the printer on occasions where he (and often other male executives as well) could see up her dress or skirt.

Hartley further alleged that she experienced a demotion in “meaningful” task level during her time with Wallace, and soon was spending her time washing his car, booking flights for his children, and so on. She also said that when she returned from doing these errands, Wallace would ask her if she was coming back from a “walk of shame.”

Wallace Was the Senior Advisor to Kamala Harris, According to His LinkedIn

Per Wallace’s LinkedIn, he served as a senior advisor to Harris from March 2017 up until Wednesday. He has not given a public statement, though a spokeswoman for Harris said, “We were unaware of this issue and take accusations of harassment extremely seriously. This evening, Mr. Wallace offered his resignation to the senator and she accepted it.”

Prior to receiving his most recent position, Wallace served in a series of prestigious roles, starting as a police detective for the Berkeley, California police department in 1987. From there, he became a Special Agent for the California Department of Justice in 1994, then moved on to become a Deputy Chief for the San Francisco Attorney Office in 2004. That was where Harris and Wallace first worked together; she was the District Attorney of San Francisco at an overlapping time.

In 2011, Wallace’s work with Harris continued when he took the position of Director in the Division of Law Enforcement for the California Department of Justice. At that point, Harris had become the Attorney General for California.