Lauren Kavanaugh Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

Lauren Kavanaugh aka “The Girl in the Closet” has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Kavanaugh’s story of years of sexual abuse became national news is now in the custody of Lewisville Police Department in Texas.

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports that cops received a tip on December 17 that a Kavanaugh had been sexually abusing a 14-year-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kavanaugh Had Been Living With the Victim’s Family

Kavanaugh had been living with the victim and the victim’s family, reports WFAA. The station says that Kavanaugh admitted to assaulting the child. Kavanaugh said that the paid met via Kavanaugh’s Facebook page.

Kavanaugh’s Facebook Page Is Designed to Help Those Who Have Also Suffered Abuse

Kavanaugh’s Facebook page is named, “The Lauren Kavanaugh Story,” and seeks to offer help to other victims of sexual abuse. Denton’s case captured national attention in June 2001 when the abuse she suffered at home in Hutchins, Texas, was made public. When Kavanaugh was found by police she was 8 years old and weight 25 pounds. It’s thought she had been abused for most of her life. Kavanaugh has said in subsequent interviews that she was abused between the ages of 2 and 6.

Kavanaugh’s Stepfather Was Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2002; Her Adoptive Mother Said She Hoped He Would Sexually Abused in Prison

In 2002, Kavanaugh’s stepfather, Kenneth Atkinson, 35, was sentenced to life in prison for the abuse suffered by Kavanaugh. A few months previously, Barbara Atkinson, Kavanaugh’s mother was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the abuse.

During the trial, Kavanaugh’s half-sibling testified about the abuse that Kavanaugh suffered. That sibling said that Kavanaugh was locked away in a closet for most of the day. The sibling that the other children in the home were told not to tell anyone about the abuse Kavanaugh suffered. A doctor who testified in the case said that Kavanaugh had been sexually abused so badly that she required surgery.

Prosecutor Mark Moffitt said in his closing statement that Kenneth Atkinson’s crime was “worse than murder.” While defense attorney, Malcolm Dade, said that Atkinson had cared for five other children in the home and that it was Atkinson that told neighbors about Kavanaugh, which led to her being discovered, reported CBS News in 2002. A different prosecutor Patricia Hogue countered saying, “He didn’t save her life, he prolonged her death…He slowly, methodically, daily, consistently starved that child near death.” The other children who lived in the home with Kavanaugh had lice and tooth decay.

Sabrina Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh’s adoptive mother, told the court before Atkinson’s sentencing that she hoped Atkinson would sexually abused in prison so that he could feel what Lauren Kavanaugh suffered. Sabrina added that she believed Atkinson was “sadistic and evil.”

Kavanaugh Said She Has Tried to Commit Suicide ‘Over 30 Times’

In January 2017, Kavanaugh told Dr. Phil McGraw in an appearance on his show, “My life’s been pretty hard. I’ve been struggling a lot. I hardly sleep anymore. My anxiety is terrible. I’ve tried to commit suicide over 30 times. Sometimes I have flashbacks about my past, my childhood. Sometimes when I have flashbacks, it’s of [my parents] beating me… I could not get out, no matter what I did. It was always dark. I didn’t get fed. I didn’t get to eat. I had to go to the bathroom in the closet, where I slept.”

Kavanaugh later said that her mother would bring home men and women to sexually abuse her. Kavanaugh said, “My parents thought it was hilarious for them to watch. And I had to do what they said, so I could stay alive.” In another instance, Kavanaugh said that her stepfather would put a gun to her head and pretend to shoot her.

Authorities Say There Could Be Other Victims in the Case

Kavanaugh is being held at Denton County Jail on a $10,0000 bond. WFAA reports that police belive their maybe other victims.

