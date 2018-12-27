Mark ‘The Shark’ Quartiano: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miami celebrity shark hunter Mark “The Shark” Quartiano is under investigation by wildlife officials after he posted a video of a person shaking a seabird by the neck aboard a fishing charter.

The video shows an unidentified person holding a camera grab a seabird that appears to be a Royal Tern by the neck.

“What should I do with you?” the man asks before holding the bird for nearly a minute and appearing to shake it before it can fly away. “You lucky bird,” the man says.

The video was posted to Mark the Shark’s Monster Fishing Charters Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

“MERRY XMAS.. TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY! PETA THIS!” the post said.

It’s unclear if Quartiano is the man who shook the bird or posted the video.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WWSB that they are investigating the video.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mark Quartiano’s Facebook Page Mocks Video: ‘PETA THIS!’

The video, which was still up on the Mark the Shark’s Monster Fishing Charters page as of December 27, was posted with the caption, “MERRY XMAS..TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY ! PETA THIS !”

“What should I do with you?” a man wearing gloves behind a camera says as he holds the bird and appears to shake it. After nearly a minute the bird is able to fly away.

“You lucky bird,” the man says.

It’s unclear if Quartiano was the man in the video.

2. Internet Split Between Outrage and Support

Many Facebook users slammed Quartiano for posting the video, which they called cruel, while others claimed that he had rescued the bird after it got a hook stuck in its mouth.

“Nothing like harassment and molestation of wildlife to start the day,” wrote a Facebook user named Richard.

“Why did you have to do this? I’m a huge fan but this was not cool at all, man. Not cool at all,” wrote a Facebook user named Liz.

“Disgusting waste of space and oxygen. I hope someone treats this piece of s*** the same way he treated that bird,” wrote a Facebook user named Troy.

But Quartiano also found many defenders.

“All you idiots, he probably took the hook out of it before this video.. Bird is fine,” a Facebook user named Brad wrote.

“That ‘****** bag’ probably saved that birds life!!! Soooo many times has a bird taken my bait and I had to reel it in!! Hook in the mouth!!! I could have cut the line!!!! But nooooo!!! Bring them in to see another day!! Even after getting the s**t bit out of you while you think your doing the right thing!!! Kiss that bird for another day!!! Uggg,” wrote a Facebook user named Susan.

“So you did the right thing and removed a hook from it? But then you treat it like this rather than just releasing a federally protected bird,” another user named Michael wrote.

3. Wildlife Officials Are Investigating The Video

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WWSB that its “Division of Law Enforcement is looking into this video.”

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time,” FWC spokesperson Melody Kilborn told WTSP.

4. Quartiano Previously Released Shark Dragging Video

Quartiano posted a video of a shark dragging last year that led to the arrests of three men. The 10-second video showed a shark being dragged through water at high speed. The men apparently shared the video with Quartiano and later sent him a photo of the aftermath.

“I’ve never, in my 50 years of shark fishing, seen something so cruel and evil. It’s just horrific,” Quartiano told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune at the time. “I guess they sent it to me to see if they could get my blessing, but that obviously didn’t work out as planned. I can’t believe some people. They can be so cruel.”

“So I responded to these guys, I said something like, ‘Are you crazy, are you out of your mind? This is totally wrong, what did you expect me to do with this video, this is heartbreaking?’” he said. “They came back and said I was a hater, and that I belonged to PETA. I was like, ‘What? I am the furthest away from PETA.’ I guess they were pissed off at me for not liking what they did.”

Michael Wenzel and Robert Lee Benac have since been charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Charges against a third man, Spencer Heintz, were dropped.

5. Quartiano Claims to Have Caught Nearly 100,000 Sharks

Quartiano bragged in a 2011 interview that he has hunted close to 100,000 sharks.

“I tell people that I have hunted 20,000 sharks but that doesn’t include the pregnant ones that I have fished,” he told The Daily Mail. “Last week I caught two Tiger Sharks that had 90 babies between them. If you tot up all the sharks that I have caught the number comes closer to 100,000 sharks.”

Quartiano insisted that he works with government agencies to help track some sharks.

“I work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Service to tag and keep track of some of these larger fish out here,” he told the outlet. “Last year alone I tagged 250 sharks and I through that I help supply valuable research material that helps scientists continue the shark population thriving.”

“Sharks are great creatures, I am not gonna let some animal rights protestor tell me I am wrong for fishing and then think that they go home to eat their steak or shrimp cocktail,” he added. “That is hypocrisy.”

