Julie Golsteyn, Matt’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matt Golsteyn’s wife, Julie, has appeared on Fox News to proclaim that her husband is innocent of the charges that have been brought against him. Mathew Golsteyn, a Green Beret, has been accused of murdering an Afghan citizen in 2010. Golsteyn maintained that he suspected the man was a Taliban bombmaker.

In 2016, Matt Golsteyn admitted to killing the man in an interview with Fox News. On December 13, Golsteyn’s attorney, Philip Stackhouse, tweeted, “This morning we learned that the Army charged MAJ Matt Golsteyn w/ premeditated murder, a death penalty offense for allegedly killing a Taliban bomb-maker during combat operations in Marjah, Afghanistan.” Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a U.S. Army spokesman said, “Major Matthew Golsteyn’s immediate commander has determined that sufficient evidence exists to warrant the preferral of charges against him. Major Golsteyn has been charged with the murder of an Afghan male during his 2010 deployment to Afghanistan.”

Stackhouse also tweeted, “MAJ Golsteyn is a humble servant-leader who saved countless lives, both American and Afghan, and has been recognized repeatedly for his valorous actions. We will be relentless in defending him.” Stackhouse’s Twitter handle is @MilitaryDefendr.

The killing occurred in the Helmand Province in 2010. Golsteyn said he suspected of killing a Taliban member who was killed two Marines. Investigators were first alerted to the killing after Golsteyn spoke about it in a 2011 CIA job interview. The initial investigation saw Golsteyn lose his Silver Star for heroism. Golsteyn left the U.S. Army with a general discharge in 2015. After Golsteyn admitted to the killing in a 2016 Fox News interview, the case was reopened. As a result, Golsteyn was recalled to active service to participate in the investigation.

1. Julie Golsteyn Has Turned Her Facebook Page into a Dedicated Information Page About Her Husband’s Case

Beginning on December 13, Julie began posting on her Facebook page about her husband’s case. Julie said in a post that although she remained patriotic and supportive of the U.S. military she was angry at “ambitious desk jockey officers and JAGs who have never heard a shot fired in anger and are only concerned with their own career advancement.”

In a subsequent post, Julie asked for prayers and for supporters to contact their local people to express their feelings about Golsteyn’s case. She added that the United American Patriots is helping fund Golsteyn’s legal fees. Julie also made a post about the two Marines who were killed by the Afghan citizen. Julie wrote, “‘Two dead Marines’ – the two men referenced in almost every article and tv clip about my husband. Two young men killed by a Taliban bomb maker. Those men had names, Jeremy and Larry. They had families. They had friends. They had plans for their futures. Those families have been without their loved ones for over eight years, and my heart is broken for them.”

2. Julie Says: ‘My Husband Is Not a Cold-Blooded Killer’

In another appearance on Fox News on December 18, Julie reiterated her talking point, definitively stating, “My husband is not a cold-blooded killer.” Julie took issue with the victim being painted by the media as a “suspected” bomb maker, instead referring to him as a “known enemy combatant.” Julie continued, “The characterization of my husband that is out there is absolutely incongruent with the person he is. This is absolutely disgusting how they’re portraying him as a cold-blooded murderer… I would also just like to say that this is the Army of Manning and Bergdahl and if those are the kinds of people that we want in the Army, that’s what we’re gonna end up with, because who are we going to have in our ranks if this is what we do to our good men?”

3. President Trump Said He Will ‘Review’ the Case Shortly After Julie Appeared on Fox News on December 16

Shortly after Julie appeared on Fox News to talk about her husband’s case, President Donald Trump tweeted, “At the request of many, I will be reviewing the case of a “U.S. Military hero,” Major Matt Golsteyn, who is charged with murder. He could face the death penalty from our own government after he admitted to killing a Terrorist bomb maker while overseas.” The president tagged Fox host Pete Hegseth and Fox News’ official Twitter account in the tweet. It is unclear who the president was talking about when he said, “At the request of many.”

4. Julie Says She Is Hoping for a Presidential Pardon

In an interview with news agency, Reuters, Julie said that she remains hopeful of a presidential pardon. During a separate interview with CBS News, Julie reiterated her hopes of a pardon. She said, “It is fabulous that it got the president’s attention and if that is who has to step in to fix is and make it right, so be it… My husband took care of an enemy combatant who did harm and was planning to do more harm. Whatever it takes to have justice for Matt. If it’s a pardon, great.”

Speaking to the network, military lawyer Eugene Fidell, told CBS News that the president’s tweet could be a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Fidell said, “The UCMJ has an explicit prohibition on the exercise of ‘unlawful command influence’ by any convening authority, a term that incidentally includes the president of the United States.”

5. After All of Her Campaigning, Julie Says She Is Exhausted

On December 17, Julie appeared on NBC Nightly News, ABC World News Tonight and CBS Evening News. In posting about her appearances on Facebook, Julie wrote that she was “exhausted.” Her campaigning comes a little over two months after she gave birth.

