Police Charge Nicholas Mahabir, 20, With Murder of Mississauga Teen Riley Driver-Martin

Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga Friday. Riley Driver-Martin, a secondary school student was found dead in a cul-de-sac near a park and school in the city on the shore of Lake Ontario.

Not much detail provided by police on the death of a 14 year old near a Mississauga park. @PeelPoliceMedia not identifying the victim yet, arrested 20 year old Nicholas Mahabir, charged with Second Degree Murder@globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/aLSk5RuMLH — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) December 8, 2018

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have arrested and charged Nicholas Mahabir, a 20-year-old man from Mississauga, with Second Degree Murder. Mahabir will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice Saturday, Dec. 8 for a bail hearing.

Suspect nabbed in slaying of 14-year-old Mississauga boy: @joe_warmington https://t.co/J6sMA5diDv — Jonathan Kingstone (@TorSunCity) December 8, 2018

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have appealed for witnesses, video surveillance or anyone with information to contact authorities.

Great work by the men and women of the Peel Police in apprehending the culprit so quickly. Prayers to the family, hope this helps them heal. — Geoffrey Skey (@MadSkills905) December 8, 2018

Driver-Martin’s body was discovered in a residential neighborhood Friday morning by a passerby. His is the 25th homicide in the Greater Toronto Area this year.

Driver-Martin was a student at nearby Clarkson Secondary School.

Police told the Toronto Star that it was deemed a homicide based on “evidence of trauma to the victim’s body.” Police declined to comment further on whether there were weapons involved. Police did say they believe the boy “…left his nearby home, late evening on Thursday,” but it was not known if he was alone.

Police said his body was there overnight. He was not reported missing, police told local media.

Please please people don’t give into violence because it is such a burden and cycle. My former elementary classmate has died this morning from being stabbed to death. Rip Riley Martin 2004-2018 dec 7 — Katie G-B (@HashtageChoni) December 7, 2018

The Clarkson Secondary School principal sent home a letter to parents.

Clarkson Secondary School in Mississauga just posted this info. They are not confirming that the 14 yr old deceased boy is their student. pic.twitter.com/tTeHbVVH5g — Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) December 7, 2018

“I’m writing to inform you about an incident that took place in our school community,” wrote school principal Mary Zammit. “Our thoughts are with the family and those impacted at this difficult time. We will continue to provide updates on our school website if we receive any additional information. As always, please call the school to speak with an administrator, if you have questions or concerns.”

Zammit told parents that Driver-Martin’s death could affect students and offered counseling and tips on how best to support kids.

“Be aware of signs that your teen may need additional support to deal with this loss.”

This is a developing story.