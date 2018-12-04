Shaun Hamblen Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shaun Hamblen has been missing in Memphis since Thursday, November 29. Family and friends are concerned that the 23-year-old engaged man was abducted. He was last seen on surveillance footage getting into a Ford sedan that has not been identified. He had just gotten his hair cut with a buzz cut a few hours earlier, so his hair may be shorter than it appears in many photos circulating online. Here is what we know so far about what happened to Hamblen.

1. Hamblen Was at LA Fitness on Thursday, But Didn’t Show Up for Dinner with Friends

Hamblen was last seen leaving LA Fitness near Poplar and Perkins on Thursday night, November 29, around 5 p.m., WMC5 reported. He was supposed to have dinner with his fiancee and some friends after working out at the gym. But he never showed up and he never called. His fiancee said on Facebook that she last heard from him when he texted her about dinner on Thursday afternoon. About an hour before, a friend saw him getting a haircut, but nothing appeared unusual, and the woman who cut his hair confirmed on Facebook that she gave him a buzz cut around 1 p.m. on Thursday and freshened up his beard, so his hair may be shorter than many of the pictures seen online.

His mother, Michelle Simpson, told WMC5 that this is very out of character for Hamblen. “He’s the kind of person who would absolutely check in. If I called him or texted him and he didn’t answer right away, he would call me back very quickly.”

2. His Car Was Found in a Parking Lot at the Mall Across the Street from LA Fitness

On Friday, police found his car — a black 2013 G37 Infiniti — in a parking lot at Oak Court Mall, across the street from LA Fitness.

Hamblen is 5’11” and 150 pounds. (A missing persons post, however, listed him as being 6’1″ and 185 pounds.) He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt.

3. Surveillance Video Shows Him Getting Into a Gray Ford on Thursday at Oak Court Mall

Surveillance video showed Hamblen getting into a gray or charcoal Ford on Thursday at Oak Court Mall, WMC5 reported, near Poplar Avenue and Perkins. Memphis police released photos of the car he was seen getting into and noted that it might be a Ford Focus. You can see a photo of the car above. This may be the last time that Hamblen was seen.

4. Hamblen’s Family Is Offering a $16,000 Reward

A $16,000 reward is available to anyone who may know where Hamblen is, WMC5 reported. The reward is $15,000 from his family on top of a $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers.

5. Police Are Investigating His Disappearance as an Abduction

Memphis Police have said that his disappearance is being investigated as an abduction.

Hamblen’s family and friends are worried sick about him. His fiancee Kasey Elizabeth wrote on Facebook that he’s a wonderful and good man and she misses him terribly. She wrote: “I just want him home so I can marry him and have his babies. I want to cuddle up to him and be goofy with him. All we do is laugh and cuddle. I’m so empty without him here with me. If you know anything at all please please please contact 528-CASH There is a reward of $16,000+ for him. Please bring him home.”

His mother Michelle Simpson wrote on Facebook, “Shaun has been missing since Thursday, late afternoon. He had dinner plans with his fiancée, Kasey Elizabeth and they were going to meet up with some friends. Anyone who knows Shaun, knows he loves to eat and hang out with his friends. He is not ‘running away’ for personal space. He has never vanished before. He is in grave danger. This I know for a fact… There is not an official search party. I would not be able to tell you where to look. If you have a feeling in your bones to go walk around XYZ place, feel free to do so. If you go searching and find something, don’t touch it, call 545-COPS.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS.