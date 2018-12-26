WATCH: Lone NYPD Cop Syed Ali Fights Off Small Army Intoxicated Homeless Men [VIDEO]

1 COP DEADASS BATTLING AGAINST AN ARMY OF CRACKHEADS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SW61Cw3mLC — MAADY (@Ahmaadnyc) December 24, 2018

With nothing more than his nightstick, New York Police Department Officer Syed Ali fends off an attack by half a dozen reportedly drunken men in a subway station the night before Christmas Eve.

The video posted to Twitter by user MAADY has been viewed millions of times.

“1 COP DEADASS BATTLING AGAINST AN ARMY OF CRACKHEADS,” he posted as the description. Reports indicate the men were intoxicated.

The officer was identified by New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio as Syed Ali.

What extraordinary professionalism and bravery by NYPD Officer Syed Ali. Attacking our men and women in uniform won’t ever be tolerated. The NYPD is upping its presence at this station and others to ensure officers have the support they need. https://t.co/rWEAf48DEk — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 25, 2018

As was reported by the New York Daily News,, Ali was working the F train stop at East Broadway on the Lower East Side of Manhattan as part of a “counter-terrorism ‘Omega’ post, it was reported. A woman told Ali she was being harassed by a group of men. The cop confronted them and that’s when they began their assault. Ali, telling them he does not want to hurt them, fends off their aggressive, if stumbling, advances. He does not draw a weapon save his nightstick and his right leg as he kicks them away.

One in of the group of men appears passed out on the platform. Ali tells them to leave the station. They refuse. A police source was quoted by The News as saying Ali was “approached aggressively …(and) took action and gained control of the situation.”

As Ali defends himself against them he kicks and shouts repeatedly, “Step back! I don’t want to hurt you!” But one after the other, the men come at Ali who uses his baton to keep them at bay. Then, three at come at him and it appears that one man tries to stop the pack but another jumps in. Ali strikes at them and one falls onto the tracks even as Ali tried to prevent that. The News reported that Ali called the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to shut off power to the tracks, and then radioed for help.

An NYPD official was quoted as saying Ali “handled the situation with incredible restraint using the least possible amount of force to bring it to a close. He did a very good job.”

A total of five men were arrested.

This is a developing story.