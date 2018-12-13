Super Bowl Akerise: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl Akerise is a Hawaii man with a colorful name arrested for assault in Honolulu. Akerise, 24, was arrested for assaulting another man Monday.

Akerise got into an argument with a 26-year-old man and “used a dangerous instrument to cause bodily injury to the complainant,” police said according to Hawaii News Now.

After the incident, Akerise threatened bystanders before leaving the scene, police said.

He was arrested the following morning on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threats.

He has since been released pending further investigation.

1. Super Bowl Akerise Was Arrested for Assault

According to the police report, Akerise was arrested at 8:45 am Tuesday on Koaha Place by Officer John Y. Yoshinobu Agena. Akerise was listed as Samoan on the document.

Police said he fled the scene Monday night just before midnight after he “used a dangerous instrument to cause bodily injury” to a 26-year-old man he had been arguing with.

Police said Akerise then threatened bystanders before fleeing.

He was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

He has since been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

2. It’s Unclear If Super Bowl is Akerise’s Birth Name

It’s unclear if Super Bowl is Akerise’s given birth name. Akerise was pictured in his mug shot biting his lip and sporting a colorful hairdo.

He was listed as Super Bowl Akerise on a previous arrest report as well.

3. Super Bowl Akerise Was Also Charged in Another Incident Two Weeks Earlier

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Akerise was involved in another incident on December 1, less than two weeks earlier.

Police records show that Akerise was written up at 9:45 for harassment, disorderly conduct, and two counts of contempt of court.

4. Honolulu is the Former Home of the NFL Pro Bowl

Akerise was arrested in Honolulu, the longtime site of the NFL Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl, the NFL’s version of the All-Star game, was held in Honolulu annually from 1980 to 2016.

In 2017, the Pro Bowl was moved to Orlando, Florida.

5. Arrest Comes Just Weeks Before The Actual Super Bowl

Super Bowl Akerise’s arrest came just weeks before the start of the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIII will be held on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

