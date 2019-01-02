All Clear After Reports of Active Shooter at Green Valley Ranch Casino in Nevada

An active shooter at Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson, Nevada was reported by over a dozen Twitter users on Tuesday evening, with police on the scene.

According to WTOP News, police say security guards shot and killed an armed man after he was walking through the lobby, brandishing a handgun. Specifically, three security guards confronted the man, authorities said, and he drew his weapon, and then two of the guards shot the man.

WTOP reports that the man received medical care in the lobby of the casino, but he passed away due to his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released. Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter Users Reported an Active Shooter at Green Valley Casino, and Many People Were Evacuated from the Building on Wednesday Night

#BREAKING per @HendersonNVPD there has been a shooting at #GreenValleyRanch in Henderson. One person is down, shot by casino staff. No other injuries, police on scene now investigating. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/WyJTXtGUG4 — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) January 2, 2019

Per Fox Las Vegas, there was an immediate police and emergency response to the situation and the casino was evacuated promptly. Additionally, Las Vegas Now, a CBS affiliate, confirmed a “big police presence” on Tuesday evening and that authorities were “investigating a situation” at the casino, but did not confirm any active shooter.